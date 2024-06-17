NFL.com Analyst: ‘Will Be A Surprise If Steelers Don’t Add To WR Room’

While most people are (understandably) focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation, there are many as concerned with the wide receiver position. The Steelers traded Diontae Johnson and “replaced” him with rookie Roman Wilson along with veteran wide receivers Van Jefferson, Quez Watkins, and Scotty Miller. Not exactly the most confidence-inspiring moves ahead of the 2024 season, right?

That’s why NFL.com’s Kevin Patra ranks the Steelers’ second wide receiver position as the second-biggest remaining roster hole in the league.

“Whenever I talk to Yinzer friends, the very first comment is about the Steelers’ receiver room,” Patra wrote. “It’s George Pickens and a trove of Riddler-style question marks. Third-round pick Roman Wilson profiles as the most likely candidate to step into a sizable role next to Pickens, but it’s a lot to ask a low-production, mid-round rookie to immediately play a substantial role in the NFL. However, we’ve seen the Steelers strike gold in the draft in the past.”

There is certainly a lot to like about Wilson. He’s got the mentality of a Steelers wide receiver, embracing the blocking element as much as any receiver since perhaps Hines Ward. He also capped his college career with a 12-touchdown season and averaged 16.4 yards on 48 receptions.

However, as Patra hints, Wilson didn’t break out until his senior season. His previous career-high in yardage was 420 as a sophomore and he had four touchdowns as a junior. It was a meteoric rise for Wilson, which is fantastic for him. But is it enough to bank on him repeating that success at the next level?

Patra is even less enthused about the other options in the wide receiver room. He does know that pass-receiving production will come from elsewhere, but even more will be needed.

“Tight end Pat Freiermuth will play a significant role in the passing game,” Patra wrote. “TEs Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward should also see increased chances to contribute in Arthur Smith’s offense. But it will be a surprise if the Steelers don’t add to the WR room before Week 1.”

We know Smith loved using his tight ends, especially in Atlanta. Freiermuth could be in for a big number of targets in 2024. When he was targeted 98 times in 2022, he responded with a career-high 11.6 yards per reception. It would be great if he could combine that kind of yardage with his touchdown production as a rookie (seven).

But Patra’s wider point still stands. Even in Smith’s run-heavy offense, he still wants capable wide receivers beyond the top target. That doesn’t necessarily mean a superstar wide receiver, but the team doesn’t have a proven option at the position behind George Pickens.

The Steelers do seem to be aware of that, and The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly thinks a “big swing” could be happening quite soon. It certainly wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Steelers make some sort of big splash, that’s for sure.