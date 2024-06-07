New Contract Details For Steelers DB Grayland Arnold

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent DB Grayland Arnold to a one-year contract this past week and now the details of his deal have hit the NFLPA. Not surprisingly, Arnold signed for minimum for his credited seasons.

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC-TV in Houston, Arnold’s one-year deal totals out at $1.125 million, the minimum for a player with four credited seasons. Arnold did not receive a signing bonus as part of his deal and none of that $1.125 million is guaranteed.

#Steelers safety Grayland Arnold: one year, $1.125 million, veteran salary benefit utilized, cap figure $985,000 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2024

Arnold’s contract qualifies as a veteran benefit deal, so his 2024 salary cap charge is scheduled to be $985,000. Arnold’s contract does not impact the Steelers’ Rule of 51 and thus no additional salary cap space was used to sign him.

The Philadelphia Eagles initially signed Arnold as an undrafted free agent out of Baylor in 2020. He failed to make the Eagles’ initial roster that season but did spend several weeks on the team’s practice squad. Arnold was elevated by the Eagles for several games during the 2020 season and dressed for six contests in total as a rookie.

In 2021, Arnold surfaced with the Houston Texans. He spent most of his time with the Texans on their practice squad the last three seasons but did manage to dress for 20 total games for them during that span.

For his NFL career to date, Arnold has dressed for 26 regular season games with one start, and he’s played 228 defensive snaps and 406 more on special teams. Arnold has registered 33 total tackles since entering the NFL to go along with one pass defensed and one forced fumble.