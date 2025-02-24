The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing Parham, Stafford Rumblings, Combine Preview, FA Cornerbacks & More

Season 15, Episode 96 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to the Pittsburgh Steelers signing free agent TE Donald Parham Jr. to a one-year contract over the weekend.

We go over what kind of player Parham is and his chances of making the Steelers’ 2025 53-man roster. We also discuss the details related to his one-year contract.

There’s been a lot of buzz concerning Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford the last several weeks, so Alex and I discuss the possibility of him landing in Pittsburgh via trade in the next few weeks. We discuss how intriguing it would be to see Stafford in a Steelers uniform and if we both ultimately think he winds up being traded by the Rams.

Steelers GM Omar Khan will make his usual media rounds at that annual NFL Scouting Combine this week, so Alex and I discuss several topics he might be asked to discuss. We go over a few questions we would like Khan to be asked in the coming days and if we’ll get any usable information out of him while he is at the Combine.

Alex and I will have plenty to talk about this week with the Scouting Combine getting underway and so we discuss several position groups and individual players we look forward to watching over the course of the next several days.

Will the Steelers sign a cornerback or two in free agency this offseason? Alex rolls through an exciting list of free agent cornerbacks the Steelers might have interests in over the course of the next several weeks.

This 93-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We also answer a few more listener questions at the end of this episode and those create a little more discussion to boot.

