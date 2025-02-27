NFL Officially Sets 2025 Salary Cap, Steelers To Have Record Amount Of Available Money

After giving teams parameters earlier this month, the NFL has officially set its 2025 salary cap number. As expected, it lands in the middle grand of its previous estimates, set to be $279.2 million for the upcoming season. As NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes, it’s a single-year record as the league’s cap has consistently climbed throughout most of its 30-year history. And it brings great news for a Pittsburgh Steelers team flush with salary cap space.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a 2025 salary cap of $279.2 million per club, per sources. Another record high. pic.twitter.com/9vm0TvzklU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 27, 2025

The news was quickly confirmed by the NFL.

Last year’s salary cap sat at $255.4 million, then a record number and big jump over initial projections. The 2025 figure is a similar story, coming in higher than what capologists predicted early this year. While the rise in salary cap helps all teams the same way, the Steelers now have a record amount of available cap room to play with ahead of free agency.

As Dave Bryan outlines, the Steelers should have roughly $60 million in total salary cap space. Some of that money is budgeted for practice squad, draft picks, and in-season buffers, but the Steelers still have a large amount of “effective” cap room.

Based on the NFL Salary cap number reportedly being set at $279.2 million, the Steelers should be right under $60 million under the cap right now based on their current Rule of 51. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/o4OH9pKvva — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 27, 2025

Such cap space will allow the team to easily re-sign QB Justin Fields or Russell Wilson, extend EDGE T.J. Watt – a move that may come sooner than later – and make notable free agent splashes should it choose.

During his Tuesday media tour, GM Omar Khan outlined the Steelers’ salary cap plans, noting their spending this offseason would be similar to 2023 and 2024. Last year, LB Patrick Queen received a record contract for a Steelers outside free agent, three years and $41 million ($13.67 million per year) while the team made a number of other shrewd signings. SS DeShon Elliott and P Cameron Johnston were part of that group while Pittsburgh took advantage of QB Russell Wilson’s unique situation, signing him for league minimum with the Denver Broncos on the hook for the rest of his salary.

Positions the team could target include wide receiver and cornerback. Both are regarded as deep on the free agent and trade market and are areas of need. Khan noted the Steelers’ need to add “playmakers” while cornerback is uncertain with several internal pending free agents, including 2024 starter Donte Jackson. Defensive line, backup safety, and potentially offensive line are other areas the team could target on the open market.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared a year-by-year log of the NFL’s salary cap. Created to facilitate parity and balance between clubs, the 1994 cap came in at $34.6 million. Comparatively, several players in 2024 had a cap charge greater than that ’94 amount. Only once did the salary cap regress, dropping nearly $16 million from 2020-2021 due to COVID impacting revenue. The 2010 season was an uncapped year due to a lockout that dragged into the summer.

NFL teams were informed today that the 2025 salary cap will be $279.2 million per club. pic.twitter.com/1jZowiUMOC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2025

The new league year begins March 12 at 4 PM/EST.