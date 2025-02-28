Season 15, Episode 98 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the NFL finally setting the salary cap number for the 2025 season and what that means for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

We discuss the large amount of salary cap space the Steelers have and the likelihood of OLB T.J. Watt signing a contract extension sooner rather than later this offseason. We also discuss what the Steelers’ plan of action might be this offseason for K Chris Boswell should they address his contract.

With the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine now underway, Alex and I discuss the first three position groups that participated in the on-field portion of the event on Thursday. That means we discuss the defensive linemen, edge rushers and linebackers at the Combine quite a bit. Is Oregon DL Derrick Harmon the leader in the clubhouse right now when it comes to potentially being the Steelers’ first-round pick in 2025? We discuss that possibility.

We go over the lengthy list of formal interviews that the Steelers are conducting at this year’s Combine, according to our Depot team in Indianapolis and reports.

We go over the possibility of the 49ers trading WR Brandon Aiyuk this offseason and also address the latest quarterback rumblings around the NFL.

This 82-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap as well. We end this show by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Combine Interests, DL Draft Prospects, Boswell Contract, 2025 Cap Number & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3998057127

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 98 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n