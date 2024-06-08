Jersey Numbers For Two New Steelers Revealed

The jersey numbers for two new Steelers have been revealed. DB Grayland Arnold will wear No. 35, and WR Jaray Jenkins is currently wearing No. 31. Arnold’s number was last worn by Luq Barcoo, who was recently waived/injured, while Jenkins is currently sharing his number with CB Darius Rush.

NFL Jersey Numbers on Twitter passed along the news of the new numbers.

Arnold previously wore No. 37 with the Philadelphia Eagles and then No. 25 and No. 35 with the Houston Texans, so he’ll keep the number that he had in Houston. Arnold can play safety or in the slot, and he could be a good depth piece in the slot, especially with Cameron Sutton potentially facing suspension.

Jenkins was signed to add depth to the wide receiver room, and the former undrafted free agent had a brief stint during the preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season. He has yet to play an NFL game, and with the Steelers roster over 90 guys, there are only so many numbers to go around, so he’ll share with Rush for now. Obviously, if Jenkins impresses and makes the roster, either he or Rush will need to change their number.

At this point, Arnold has a better chance of cracking Pittsburgh’s final 53-man roster, as he has 26 games of NFL experience, some versatility, and can play all over the secondary. That’s useful in a backup-type player, and it could bode well for Arnold when the team cuts down its roster later this summer. Jenkins could make his way onto the roster with Pittsburgh’s receiver room being in a state of flux, but he feels more like camp depth at this point.

The Steelers kick off Mandatory Minicamp on Tuesday before beginning training camp on July 25, and both Arnold and Jenkins will look to take advantage of the opportunity and prove they’re worthy of a roster spot.