‘He Is A Freak’: Sean McVay Says Rams Altered Whole Game Plan To Affect T.J. Watt In 2023 Matchup

Game wrecker. That’s really the only way to describe Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

He’ll have plenty of other descriptive words and accolades to describe him throughout his career as well, including eventually Pro Football Hall of Famer. For now, Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay has just one: freak.

Appearing on the “Green Light Podcast” with former NFL defensive end Chris Long, McVay revealed that the Rams changed their entire offensive game plan for the Week 7 matchup against the Steelers because of Watt.

“He is a freak. You know, and I think when you look at it too, like [Alex] Highsmith is a legit dude….on the other side of him that doesn’t get enough credit, but you’re right on Watt,” McVay said. “I mean, we basically altered our whole plan to affect T.J. this last year.

“And then the one time he drops into coverage, he picks off an underneath route and takes it back to inside the five. I’m like, ‘You gotta be shitting me.’ He finds ways to affect the game.”

While McVay was quick to praise Highsmith before raving about Watt, it’s quite clear just how coaches across the league view Watt. He truly is a game-changing player, one who can affect outcomes of games in just a few plays.

McVay is one of the brightest offensive minds in football, so if he’s trying to game plan to take away Watt and limit his impact, that’s saying something.

Of course, that also says something about Watt’s greatness. Even with the Rams trying to limit his impact, he still found a way to make an impact. Dropping into coverage against the Rams early in the second half, he undercut a Matthew Stafford throw for an impressive interception and returned it inside the 5-yard line, setting up a Steelers touchdown.

Watt had hook zone responsibility after dropping into coverage in Cover 2, but his ability to freelance, read the play and make a play was remarkable.

Watt had an incredible read on the play, drove from his hook zone to the middle of the field, which was an area he was not responsible to cover on the play. He cut in front of Stafford’s pass for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, picking it off and stunning everyone.

McVay was upset that Watt made that play because he wasn’t supposed to be there and hadn’t done that to that point in the game. But that’s the greatness of Watt. He adjusts on the fly and trusts his eyes, and he made the play.

Calling him a freak is endearing. That’s what Watt is. A freak athlete at the position with great instincts and athleticism who just finds a way to make plays that change games, even when the cards are stacked against him.