‘Looking Like A Damn DB Out There:’ J.J. Watt Praises T.J. Watt After Interception

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt made an incredible play on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter of the Steelers’ Week Seven matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Lined up against WR Ben Skowronek in coverage, Watt was able to undercut a route by WR Cooper Kupp and pick off QB Matthew Stafford’s pass. Watt returned it to the L.A. 7-yard line, and it set up a one-yard touchdown on a QB sneak by Kenny Pickett. J.J. Watt offered his thoughts on Twitter about his little brother’s first interception of the season.

“That was legitimately an INCREDIBLE play. Looking like a damn DB out there,” Watt tweeted.

Watt continues to put his mark on Pittsburgh’s season, as he leads the NFL with eight sacks and was able to show off his coverage ability to give the Steelers struggling offense a spark with great field position. He’s one of the most impactful players in the league regardless of position, and that was just a truly impressive play, especially given that Watt’s not necessarily known for his coverage ability.

He did have two interceptions last season, but today’s was his first of the season. He read the ball better than almost any of Pittsburgh’s actual defensive backs have today, and it gave the Steelers the lead and hopefully confidence that the offense can carry over for the rest of the game.

While the lead was short-lived as the Rams drove down the field for a touchdown drive on their next possession, Watt’s interception prevented the Rams from potentially taking a two-score lead if they were able to drive down the field and score. Instead, Watt read it and gave the Steelers some momentum.

Watt doesn’t have a sack yet today, but OLB Nick Herbig did register his first career sack against Stafford in the first half. It feels like only a matter of time before Watt manages to somehow make his mark again on this game. Hopefully, Pittsburgh’s offense can match the production of guys like Watt and OLB Alex Highsmith, who have managed to make plays like Watt’s interception to keep the Steelers competitive and in games until the end.