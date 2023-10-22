Watch: T.J. Watt Makes Massive Play With 2nd-Half Interception, Leads To Kenny Pickett TD

After allowing a bitter touchdown at the end of the first half, the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a massive play to open up the second half. T.J. Watt made a tremendous read and picked off Los Angeles Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford early in the third quarter, returning it deep inside the Rams’ red zone.

Take a look at the play.

Watt continues to be an impact player in every facet of the game, as a pass rusher and coverage player. It’s his first interception of the year. Pittsburgh’s defense continues to make splash plays to buoy a struggling offense that put up only three points in the first half.

Watt’s pick led to QB Kenny Pickett sneaking the ball in from inside the 1-yard line on third and goal. With K Chris Boswell successful on the extra point, the Steelers took a 10-9 lead.

With that score, the Steelers have their first rushing touchdown of the season.

It’s a similar script to how the Steelers have won throughout the season. Timely splash plays by the defense to either put the ball in the end zone or give their offense an extremely short field to finish off drives.

Watt’s on a Defensive-Player-of-the-Year type of track. He entered Week Seven tied for the NFL lead with eight sacks, despite playing one fewer game than most due to the team’s Week six bye. This interception is another feather in his cap and huge play as Pittsburgh looks to upset the Rams.