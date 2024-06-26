FB Jack Colletto Could Surprise In Training Camp, Steelers Insider Believes

There are quite a few new faces that are intriguing and certainly worth monitoring in training camp at Saint Vincent College for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They include quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, linebacker Patrick Queen and even safety DeShon Elliott.

But one name that sticks out as a guy to keep an eye on, especially in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, is fullback Jack Colletto. At least, that’s how the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo feels.

In an appearance on the 93.7 The Fan Morning Show Wednesday, Fittipaldo said that he is most intrigued to see what Colletto can do for the Steelers due to his size and versatility.

“It’s hard for me, because I don’t know Arthur’s offense…But there’s this Jack Colletto guy, this fullback from Oregon State,” Fittipaldo said when asked for a player who will surprise in training camp. “I don’t know how much he’s [Smith] used a fullback in Atlanta or Tennessee, but Colletto is a big guy.

“He’s versatile. Obviously, he would have to make it on special teams first and then…maybe he carves out a niche.”

Colletto joined the Steelers last season, signing to the practice squad as a running back on Oct. 9 after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers in the offseason.

Colletto played his college ball at Oregon State, where he ran the ball 110 times for 401 yards and 22 touchdowns in five seasons. Though he was listed as a running back at the time of his signing to the practice squad, Colletto transitioned to the fullback/H-back role for the Steelers.

That versatility was a key trait in college, where Colletto won the Paul Hornung Award in 2022, given to a player to reward versatile, high-level performers in major college football. Colletto also played linebacker for Oregon State and started his career with the Beavers as a quarterback, doing it all at the collegiate level.

He measured in at 6025 and 237 pounds at his Pro Day, while putting up 17 reps on the bench press and running a 4.85 40-yard dash before going undrafted. Leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft, Colletto participated in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

After spending some time with the 49ers, Colletto landed with the Steelers and now has a real opportunity in front of him due to Smith’s offense, which deploys the fullback frequently. During his time in Atlanta and Tennessee, Smith used Keith Smith with the Falcons and Khari Blasingame with the Titans at the position.

If Colletto can make an impact on special teams, there is a path to the roster there for him. He might not be a big name, but he’s a versatile piece who did it all in college on both sides of the football and brings great athleticism to the table.