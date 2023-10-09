Steelers Sign RB Jack Colletto To Practice Squad, Release Two Players

After reportedly signing LB Kyron Johnson earlier today, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made another practice-squad move, signing RB Jack Colletto to it. Both RB/FB Zander Horvath and P Brad Wing have been released from the practice squad, the team announced today.

Wing is obviously the more notable name of the two, as he punted in each of the last two games for Pittsburgh, averaging 45.0 yards per punt. With Pressley Harvin III likely active after the bye week, there wasn’t a reason for Wing to stay rostered. But it’s awesome that he got the opportunity to return to Pittsburgh, the place he started his NFL career.

Colletto played his college ball at Oregon State, where he ran the ball 110 times for 401 yards and 22 touchdowns in five seasons. While listed as a running back by the team, he’s likely going to play fullback. He measured in at 6025 and 237 pounds at his Pro Day, while putting up 17 reps on the bench press and running a 4.85 40-yard dash. He’ll essentially take Horvath’s role on the practice squad. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers after going undrafted last spring and took part in the 2023 Shrine Bowl.

Last year, Colletto won the Paul Hornung Award, given to a player to reward versatile, high-level performers in major college football. Colletto also played linebacker for Oregon State, with the bulk of his work coming last season when he tallied 27 tackles. He also had seven tackles and an interception in 2021. During his freshman season for the Beavers, he was a quarterback, going 23-of-47 for 201 yards while throwing three interceptions. He also threw two passes for Oregon State last season, completing both.

Horvath, a second-year guy out of Purdue, had two touchdowns for the Los Angeles Chargers last season and signed with Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 1. He never was elevated to the active roster, and the Steelers want to give Colletto a look instead. Horvath was drafted in the seventh round by the Chargers in 2022 but was released before final roster cuts this season.