Baltimore Radio Host Says Patrick Queen Can ‘Take His Sorry Ass To Pittsburgh’ After Negative Comments

Patrick Queen had no problem quickly shifting allegiances, which you kind of have to do when you defect from Baltimore to Pittsburgh. You know the bridges you’re burning. That comes from the fanbase and the media. Reacting to Queen’s repeated praise of Pittsburgh interpreted as digs at Baltimore from the Ravens’ flock, the hosts of The Big Bad Morning Show discussed Queen’s comments.

“Not good, not good at all,” co-host Jeremy Conn said when asked how fans will receive Queen. “He’s embraced Pittsburgh already. He’s kinda turned into a villain already with some of his comments…I think he’s got that chip on his shoulder. Part of coming to Pittsburgh is about here and showing the Ravens he should’ve been paid here.”

Patrick Queen was the Steelers’ biggest free agent prize, signing a three-year deal for $41 million. That made him the highest-paid free agent in team history and a three-down anchor in the middle of Pittsburgh’s defense. Besides keeping his No. 6 jersey, Queen has shed every other part of his Ravens’ ties. He said he enjoyed being the villain, liked Pittsburgh’s cuisine better, and clapped back at those who thought he took less money.

“Some of the comments just seem kinda silly to me,” Conn said. “I know he talked about restaurants and he’s not a big seafood person. You don’t have to eat seafood to find great food in Baltimore. If you want French fries on your sandwiches, go ahead and take your sorry ass to Pittsburgh.”

We’ll leave the food debate to Guy Fieri but Patrick Queen has quickly become a Steelers’ favorite. Now, he’ll have to play and meet expectations. While Conn comes with a black and purple lens, he made an accurate point that Queen hasn’t been regarded as a truly elite off-ball linebacker and will fly solo after playing next to Roquan Smith for the past 1.5 seasons. Queen struggled early in his career before improving the past two, making his first Pro Bowl in 2023 while being named second-team All-Pro.

“I think he’s solid,” Conn said of Queen’s play. “I don’t think he’s spectacular…we all know where he struggled. We’re going to see him without Roquan.”

He didn’t elaborate on where Queen has struggled. Per PFF, his run defense received lower marks last season, ranking 50th in football compared to a 30th grade as a pass rusher and 16th-ranking in coverage. The Steelers’ defense is built around the run, and he’ll have to stop it consistently to be the player Pittsburgh is asking him to be.

“Fans here are going to hate him,” he said of how Baltimore will view him from now on.

He’ll receive his holiday welcome four days before Christmas when Pittsburgh travels to Baltimore on December 21. As they say, he who laughs last, laughs best. Hopefully, that’s Patrick Queen.