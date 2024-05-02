Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 5)

A new weekly segment here on Steelers Depot, Joe Clark and I will be hosting a video podcast every Thursday where we deep dive into some of the week’s biggest Steelers-related topics.

With the 2024 NFL Draft in the books, we discuss the full draft class, and go through each player individually to discuss their fit and the value they brought the Steelers in the draft. The theme was hearts and smarts and winning in the trenches, and three of the players had one specific trait in common.

We also discussed the “significant playmaker” watch that has been going on since former Steelers CB Bryant McFadden posted a compelling tweet and later walked it back a bit. We discussed DK Metcalf as a potential option later in the offseason post June 1.

The final topic was discussing Jaylen Warren’s comments on Justin Fields returning kicks and how feasible that is given the rule changes and needing someone opposite newly signed KR specialist Cordarrelle Patterson. We finished the show by answering a listener’s question.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

