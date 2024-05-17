Watch: The Depot 180 — May 17 — Episode 417

Episode 395 — Feb. 23, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The 2024 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday, and the Steelers did not get the most ideal hand dealt to them with the way the schedule fell into place. In today’s episode I discuss many of the various quirks in the Steelers schedule including some tough circumstances surrounding their two short weeks, and the backloaded divisional schedule. I also discuss Cam Heyward’s contract situation with him sitting out of voluntary OTAs in hopes of a new contract.

