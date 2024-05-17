The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Official 2024 Schedule, Cameron Heyward Contract Situation & More

Season 14, Episode 133 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora, Joe Clark, and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 schedule with the release coming on Wednesday evening.

We go game by game through the first 10 matchups before talking about the tough back half of the schedule from a high-level overview. We discuss some of the matchups we look forward to seeing on each team, reasons to be optimistic or worried about each game and how the first half of the schedule is no cakewalk, either.

We wrap up the schedule talk by offering each of our favorite and least favorite parts of it and by discussing the six division matchups over the final eight weeks of the season.

Later in this show, we talk about Cameron Heyward sitting out voluntary OTAs and the possibility of a contract extension. We weigh in on whether or not we want to see an extension, what the alternatives might be, and whether Heyward can remain effective as a player for two or three more seasons.

Some other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 94-minute episode.

