Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 7)

May 16, 2024 – Episode 7

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I lead off the show with a discussion about the Steelers’ 2024 schedule, which was officially revealed on Wednesday evening. This conversation includes the oddities of having all divisional matchups over the final eight weeks, a pair of short weeks preceded by Ravens rivalry games, and much more. We also briefly discuss some oddsmakers predictions with the opening betting spreads now posted and the Steelers being favored in just six games.

We move on to Cam Heyward reportedly missing voluntary workouts and requesting a contract extension. What would an extension look like? Will it be a distraction to the team? Are we in favor of an extension overall? We answer these questions and more on the topic.

Finally, we discuss some ESPN projections posted by Mike Clay this past week in which the Steelers kind of remain the same team year to year with a good defense and a bad offense. We talk about some of the individual projections as well as some unit-wide projections and share our opinions on the model overall.

The show is wrapped up with a listener asking for our record prediction for the 2024 Steelers.

