Steelers’ Depth Behind Joey Porter Jr. A Major Question For Chris Simms: ‘Who Covers The Other Guys?’

Coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, one could argue that the need for a true WR2 opposite George Pickens is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest need moving forward in the offseason.

But the lack of depth at the cornerback position behind starters Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson is a also major concern. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms certainly believes it is, calling the lack of depth at the cornerback position his biggest question for the Steelers.

“I’m not big on their DBs, right? Their corners, right? I know everybody likes Joey Porter Jr. and all that, but to me, my other question for them would be, can they play man to man against the really good offenses in football?” Simms said on the latest episode of his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. “And I’m not sold on that. Joey Porter’s got attitude. He’s certainly got a role. He had a good year. I get all of that.

“But you get to the rest of the names at DB for them. I just go, ‘Okay. Alright. So who’s covering Tee Higgins when you play Ja’Marr Chase and them, or who’s covering the other guy?'”

It’s definitely a valid question, one we’ve written about extensively here at Steelers Depot. The Steelers certainly seem to have a true No. 1 cornerback in Porter moving forward. He showed he can handle a true No. 1, shutdown role last season as a rookie, stepping up and playing quite well in some key spots.

In fact, Porter allowed just 25 receptions for 384 yards and one touchdown on 54 targets last season, according to Pro Football Focus, with a completion rate of just 46.3%. That was the second-lowest completion percentage allowed in the NFL last season, trailing only Kansas City’s Joshua Williams, who played only 236 coverage snaps compared to Porter’s 535.

Behind Porter, Jackson — who was acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a pick swap — slots in as the starter opposite the second-year pro. He was solid last season in Carolina with a coverage grade of 66.6. He allowed 45 receptions for 559 yards and four touchdowns last season, but on a better defense with better pieces around him, the Steelers are banking on Jackson rebounding.

After that though, there are a bunch of unknowns. Second-year pros Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush have GM Omar Khan and the Steelers’ front office and coaching staff excited for what’s ahead this season for the two young pieces, but they are massive unknowns at this point.

Rookie sixth-round pick Ryan Watts has great size and physical traits, but he might be better suited for safety than boundary cornerback. Undrafted rookie free agent Beanie Bishop Jr. might earn a role in the slot, but banking on him being a key contributor right out of the blocks is a stretch, too.

Even “veteran” names like Thomas Graham Jr., Josiah Scott, Kalon Barnes and Luq Barcoo are considered options at corner, but those names aren’t giving anyone a sense of comfort.

So, the position is a major need for the Steelers, just like receiver is. Even if that means circling back to Patrick Peterson this summer, or letting the legal process play out with Cameron Sutton and seeing what could be done there, the Steelers have to do something at cornerback to address the depth chart behind Porter and Jackson.