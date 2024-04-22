Steelers Excited For Second-Year Jump By CBs Darius Rush And Cory Trice Jr.

Though Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan’s Monday press conference focused on the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers who make up the current class have an obvious impact and influence on what direction the organization goes Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Though CBs Cory Trice Jr. and Darius Rush are unlikely to prevent the team from adding to the position, Tomlin said expectations are high for both players as they enter their second year in the league.

“They’re going into their second year,” he said in an interview carried by the team’s YouTube channel. “And so obviously we expect guys in their second year in the program regardless of position to make a significant step. I think that’s a reasonable expectation and so we’re excited to see what they’re able to provide.”

That’s a Tomlin-ism, the “reasonable expectation” line he centered a speech on last season that went viral in NFL circles. Trice and Rush are coming off rookie years they didn’t hope for. A promising seventh-round selection, Trice tore his ACL during the team’s first padded practice, his leg getting stuck in the ground taking on a block against a jet receiver run. Carted off the field, he missed the rest of the season, the latest in a long line of injuries that caused a draft weekend tumble.

Tomlin said Trice was “moving in the right direction” when asked about his progress. As we noted, Trice was with teammates for Phase 1 of the team’s offseason program, an encouraging sign. By rookie minicamp (he should still be eligible) and OTAs, we’ll have a better gauge of his level of activity.

Darius Rush was a fifth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts. But he failed to make their 53-man roster and ended up on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for the first portion of the year. Pittsburgh signed him from there and he played 39 snaps on the Steelers’ defense the rest of the season, seeing most of his action in a Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. He’s looking for stability after being part of three teams his rookie year.

There will be opportunities for both. Pittsburgh’s corner depth is currently weak after losing Levi Wallace to the Denver Broncos, James Pierre to the Washington Commanders, and releasing veteran Patrick Peterson. The Steelers added Donte Jackson as part of the Diontae Johnson trade, and they’ll likely add more corner competition throughout the draft be it selections or undrafted free agents. But with other needs, cornerback may not be an immediate focus, allowing Trice and Rush real chances to not just make the roster but contribute in sub-packages.

Showing up on special teams would go a long way toward cementing their roster spots. Pittsburgh will have two new gunners in 2024 after losing Pierre and WR Miles Boykin, the team’s starters the past two seasons. Rush was a solid gunner at South Carolina while Trice has the speed and length to be an asset there.