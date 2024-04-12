Buy Or Sell: Cornerback Depth A Bigger Concern For Steelers Than Wide Receiver

Buy Or Sell: Cornerback depth is a bigger concern for the Steelers than wide receiver depth.

Explanation: The perception is that the Steelers only have one starting-quality wide receiver in George Pickens. At cornerback, they just added veteran starter Donte Jackson to last year’s rookie sensation, Joey Porter Jr. But they’ve taken an axe to the depth chart at both positions, with more options for offensive pass catchers.

Buy:

While the Steelers arguably need a number two wide receiver, that’s really all they need to add at that position. They still have George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, and Quez Watkins, all veterans with meaningful experience.

You can’t say the same for the cornerback position. You have Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson at the top, but who else? Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr.? Neither of those names currently have any credibility as viable starters or even rotational players.

And the Steelers are going to spend more time this season with three cornerbacks on the field than three wide receivers. They have two running backs they want to play—three if you include Cordarrelle Patterson, a former receiver. And they have four or perhaps even five tight ends in contention for roles. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are going to play a lot of snaps, and Connor Heyward is another receiving option. Freiermuth is a potential 60-plus-catch guy, as are both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren (though not at the same time).

Sell:

The Steelers struggled to lean on their running game as their only offense last year. They’re one injury away from having nothing but JAGs at wide receiver if George Pickens is injured. You can make the case that they “only” need a number two receiver, but that’s a huge, huge, huge need. Because you’re not getting that from Austin or Jefferson or Watkins.

On top of that, you do have versatility on the back end as well. Both Damontae Kazee and Trenton Thompson can play multiple roles in the secondary from the safety position. Minkah Fitzpatrick often moves around as well. They may even move Jackson into the slot, and you never know what you’ll get after a full year of maturity with Trice and Rush.

With the Steelers’ 2023 season in the rearview mirror following a disappointing year that came up short in the playoffs once again, it’s time to start asking more questions. Questions about the team’s future in 2024 and beyond. Questions about The Standard.

The rookie class of a year ago was on the whole impressive, but they need to step up into staple starters in 2024. And they likely need a strong influx of talent in both free agency and in the 2024 NFL draft yet again. In addition to a revisitation of the coaching staff.

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).