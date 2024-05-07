Simms: Steelers ‘Gotta Be Careful’ With Justin Fields Packages To Avoid QB Controversy

Though Justin Fields might be viewed as the backup quarterback to Russell Wilson for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, that doesn’t mean he won’t have some special packages in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense with the aim of getting him involved and utilizing his skill set.

That’s undoubtedly going to happen this season for Fields.

But for former NFL quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms, the Steelers must be careful with the special packages and when they utilize Fields so as to not create any sort of QB controversy in the Steel City.

“I think they gotta be careful about causing issues. I think that’s the first thing. We gotta create unity here,” Simms said regarding the quarterback situation with Wilson and Fields. “We don’t want it to be, ‘We’re 1-1, the offense is still getting it going. We bring out Justin Fields. Whoa! He ran around the edge for 70.’ Or, ‘Hey, we’re winning. It’s 17-13, but the offense still isn’t great. Hey, we bring Justin Fields in again. Whoa! Whoa! He broke another big run. Hey, should we start Justin Fields next week? Should we?’

“That’s what I think they gotta be careful a little there. They got to find their spot to do that. That’s all I worry about.”

That’s certainly a fair stance from Simms, one that makes quite a bit of sense.

There already is some question and debate regarding the quarterback situation with the Steelers after signing Russell Wilson in free agency and then landing Fields via trade less than a week later. While Wilson is in the “pole position” entering the offseason workouts as the starting quarterback, Fields will get an opportunity to compete.

Many believe that Wilson is the starter though, and the only way he wouldn’t start is if he gets hurt.

So, a special package for Fields in which he could success and make some big plays, especially with his legs, would only ignite debates about who the starter should be under center, especially if the Steelers’ offense struggles early in the year with so many new pieces on the field and a new voice calling the plays.

That’s where the Steelers have to be careful as they’ve been down this road before. In 2022 rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett sat behind veteran Mitch Trubisky early, causing Trubisky to be looking over his shoulder worrying if he would lose his job. He ultimately did at halftime of Week 4 against the New York Jets that season.

Though Wilson and Fields appear to have a strong relationship –Fields has said in the past that Wilson is a player he models his game after — the last thing the Steelers need in a year in which they are very clearly aiming to compete for a Super Bowl title is more issues under center, both internally and externally.

That’s where Simms’ message largely comes from. The Steelers have to be careful when and how they deploy the special packages, but Fields needs to see the field in some capacity, that much is certain. He can’t sit all year without the Steelers being at least somewhat creative to use his legs and his open-field running abilities.

The Steelers will have to thread the needle with this situation. It’s one worth monitoring.