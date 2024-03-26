From Window Shopper To Buyer, Mike Tomlin Will Give Justin Fields Chance To Compete

When Justin Fields came out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mike Tomlin knew there was little chance he’d get him. Fields went several picks ahead of the Steelers’ selection and Pittsburgh ultimately drafted RB Najee Harris, the worst-kept secret in the league.

But when Fields became available in 2024, Tomlin didn’t miss twice. Though it took an unconventional route to make a deal happen, gutting the entire quarterback room, including trading away 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Fields is a Steeler. And Mike Tomlin is pumped.

Speaking with Sirius XM NFL Radio Tuesday, Tomlin explained his journey with Fields, first watching him from afar before putting him in a Steelers uniform.

“Just the talent component, the pedigree component has me really excited,” he said. “I was at his Pro Day when he came out of Ohio State. Obviously, I was a window shopper. I didn’t lose enough games to be in that battle. And sometimes you don’t want to lose enough games to be in those battles for talent like that.”

Mike Tomlin on the Steelers all-new QB room and a motivated Russell Wilson….. "He's excited about bouncing back and showing what he's capable of being…."

Though he slipped a bit in the 2021 draft compared to pre-draft prediction, Justin Fields still went 11th overall. Pittsburgh didn’t pick until 24th, taking Harris as the first running back off the board. Fields has dealt with a mix of highs and lows as a three-year starter in Chicago. But with the Bears holding the top selection and poised to take USC QB Caleb Williams, they were willing to finally move on.

Though a light trade market surprised Chicago GM Ryan Poles, they still sent Fields to Pittsburgh for a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick, becoming a fourth if Fields plays 51 percent of the offense’s snaps.

While Wilson will begin in “pole position” on the Steelers depth chart, Tomlin is open to giving Justin Fields a chance to compete. And along the way, he can use Wilson as a mentor and guide.

“But man, we’re excited about having him. It’s all in front of him. He’s had an opportunity to come work along a guy who has done it at a high level for over a decade. Forget the in-season component of it. I’m talking about how you approach your business, how you lead over the course of a 12-month calendar, how you ready yourself for action.

“I’m excited about him getting the opportunity to be exposed to a veteran leader like Russell in that area. We’re going to roll the ball out and give him the opportunity to compete. But I’m just excited about having the talent, both experience in Russell and upside in Justin, on our roster as we lean in on 2024.”

In a separate interview, Tomlin noted Fields would have the “opportunity to compete.” When that occurs and what that looks like remains to be soon, but Tomlin isn’t cementing Wilson as the team’s starting quarterback. Fields’ talent, at his best, could push him.

Though the Steelers’ roster has changed significantly, Pittsburgh is looking for the best of both worlds in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Wilson has the resume, and Fields has the potential. The team will use 2024 to evaluate both players and decide who should be their starter in 2025.