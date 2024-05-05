Former NFL Safety Says Justin Fields Returning Kicks Would Set Bad Precedent

Ultimately, Danny Smith might have been joking. Or just talking out loud when he suggested Justin Fields get involved in the return game. But if the Pittsburgh Steelers are remotely serious about the idea, former NFL safety Kerry Rhodes thinks Fields should turn down the chance.

“If I was giving him advice and he was listening,” Rhodes said on Fox Sports Radio with co-host Monse Bolaños. “I’d tell him, ‘if you believe you’re a quarterback, which he does…if you’re going to stick to that script and really own being that QB1, do not put yourself in that position. Because it shows other teams that you’re willing to do that as well.”

An elite-level athlete, Justin Fields could have success in a returner capacity. Though the Steelers signed Cordarrelle Patterson primarily for that role, new kickoff rule changes will require teams to have two deep men on each side of the field to return kicks. Meaning, teams will simply kick away from Patterson if the Steelers’ alternative option isn’t a threat. Putting Fields back there either forces the team to boot the ball deep for a touchback or have a dynamic player run the ball back.

Still, Fields has been and his goal remains playing quarterback. It’s what he did in college, what he was drafted in the first round to accomplish, and why the Steelers traded for him. He doesn’t want to get typecast as a potential gadget player or special teamer. It’s one reason why Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson refused to ever run a 40, not wanting the media – and perhaps teams – to use it as a talking point for a potential conversion switch.

“If you want to be that guy, stick to being that guy,” Rhodes said of Fields.

For some quarterbacks, a change of position is their best shot to succeed. Armanti Edwards, Brad Smith (who Rhodes played with in New York), and Joe Webb are all examples. But Fields’ talent and upside are more than any of those names and if he’ll maximize his career, it’ll come at quarterback. Returning kicks also increases risk of injury. Bad for him, bad for the team.

We’ll have to wait to hear Mike Tomlin’s response to the notion to gauge what’s fact and what’s fiction. But Rhodes’ advice is still solid and valuable coming from an ex-player, even if not everyone else agrees.