Justin Fields Returning Kicks: Insane Or So Crazy It Just Might Work?

Justin Fields returning kicks for the Steelers: insane so crazy it just might work?

Steelers RB Jaylen Warren recently claimed, with some evident sincerity, that Danny Smith is interested in Justin Fields returning kicks. Justin Fields, in case you didn’t know, is a quarterback, and quarterbacks don’t return kicks. They don’t even hold the ball on field goals anymore, quite frankly. Although once in a while they might punt the ball.

So there are two sets of questions here. First of all, how seriously did Danny Smith talk about Justin Fields returning kicks, and would Mike Tomlin even consider allowing it? Secondly, assuming everyone is on board with it, is it even a smart idea?

While Fields is arguably one of the best athletes in the league, he is a true quarterback. Sure, the Chicago Bears executed some designed runs for him—it wasn’t all scrambles—but he’s not a “Slash” player. He’s not getting handoffs or running routes or really even throwing blocks.

He’s always been a quarterback, in fact. He wasn’t a running back or a wide receiver in high school, and he doesn’t have any background returning kicks. If Fields were to return kicks, he would have to learn how to do it.

Let’s get this out of the way: in no way do I think the Steelers would seriously consider doing this. Maybe Danny Smith mentioned it somewhat in passing as a way to explore their options, but Tomlin isn’t letting that happen. Maybe even Art Rooney II doesn’t let it happen.

But could it actually work? Fields is a great open-field runner. Though he’s suffered injuries taking off, he’s on the whole an elusive player who can escape a tackle easily. If he could manage to field the ball, he could certainly run with it. And at least on kick returns, the velocity of defenders is less than it once was now due to the new rules.

So as a thought experiment, in a world in which the Steelers were willing to let their backup quarterback return kicks, could Justin Fields actually be good at it? Plenty of other college quarterbacks learned to play other positions before.

