Entering his second season as Denver Broncos head coach and trying to steer the ship in the AFC West’s rough waters, head coach Sean Payton isn’t concerned about WR Courtland Sutton skipping OTAs. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Payton is confident the situation will be resolved.

“There isn’t any concern,” Payton said via the Broncos’ YouTube channel when asked about Sutton’s absence. “Here’s why. I know Courtland well. He’s a tremendous worker. A tremendous makeup. Leader of our team. That will sort itself out.”

Sutton did not join teammates during the team’s voluntary OTAs this week. Though his reasons for being away haven’t been made completely clear, beat writers surmise Sutton is looking for an extension and is unhappy with the Broncos’ offense, a unit that has struggled the past several seasons. Denver hasn’t even been an averaging scoring offense, top 16, since 2014 when Peyton Manning quarterbacked the team.

Pittsburgh has been rumored as a trade partner for weeks, and there’s reason to see the fit. The Steelers want a big, outside X-receiver with pedigree and production. Sutton caught 10 touchdowns last season and has averaged at least 13 yards per reception in each of his past three years. New wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni coached Sutton in Denver, and trading for him wouldn’t require a massive draft capital or financial commitment. Acquiring Sutton would probably only cost a mid-round 2025 selection. Omar Khan and Mike Tomlin have left the door open to add to the group, with good reason.

That of course assumes the Broncos are selling. Payton and the team have remained adamant about holding onto Sutton. They’ve already traded one starting receiver this offseason, sending Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns, and lack the depth to send Sutton to another AFC North club. Rookie Troy Franklin might have been good fourth-round value, but he’s still completely unproven while Tim Patrick and Josh Reynolds aren’t nearly as talented. Payton is betting big on rookie QB Bo Nix, and needs to have weapons for him to target.

Still, if Sutton really wants out, the Broncos might decide to part ways. If they do, the Steelers will remain his most logical destination.