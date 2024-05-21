Tomlin ‘Pleased’ With Trajectory Of New WR Room, ‘Open’ To Adding Others

While starter George Pickens returns, it’s an overall new-look wide receiver room for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gone are Diontae Johnson, Allen Robinson II, and Miles Boykin from a season ago. In are a trio of veterans, Quez Watkins, Van Jefferson, and Scotty Miller, along with rookie third round pick Roman Wilson. Overall, it’s one of the most untested positions on the Steelers roster and one of the greatest areas of concern heading into the first days of OTAs.

Not that Mike Tomlin is showing concern. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s practice, Tomlin likes where the room is headed.

“I’m pleased with the work that we are getting from that group,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com. “I like the overall trajectory of it. We got some young and developing players. Some guys that are excited about showing what they’re capable of.”

While Watkins, Jefferson, and Miller have played in the league before, their production has diminished in recent years. In 2021, Watkins caught nearly 50 passes for 647 yards, including a 91-yard grab. Last year, his stats dwindled to just 15 grabs for 142 yards. Jefferson was a starter for the Los Angeles Rams early in his career, posting a career-high 802 yards and six scores in 2021. Last year, the Rams dealt him to Atlanta mid-season, where he averaged one reception per game. Miller played a niche but key role in Tampa Bay, a 500-yard season in 2020. Last year with the Falcons, he finished with 161 yards.

Pittsburgh can’t turn back the clock. But if they can get one of those three to replicate past production, it’ll go a long way to improving the passing game. If not, Tomlin is open to finding someone who can.

“We’re always open to, to adding not only to that group, but any group. That is our mentality, but I’d imagine that that’s the mentality of those that we compete against as well. We’re continually trying to get better in all areas.”

Without belaboring the point more than it has, Pittsburgh’s been front and center to every wide receiver trade rumor of the offseason. Thus far, nothing has materialized. If they can’t add a starting wideout, they might rely on the rookie Wilson to play more outside reps than he did his final two years at Michigan.

Of course, there are other players to throw to beyond the wide receivers. Pittsburgh has a deep group of tight ends and two capable pass-catching running backs. And Arthur Smith’s offense hasn’t always needed two stud receivers on the outside, and a healthy running game and a steady dose of play-action will mitigate those concerns.