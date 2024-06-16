Netflix Still Searching For Broadcasters To Call Steelers Christmas Game

We know the Pittsburgh Steelers are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, an afternoon kickoff. We know for the first time, Netflix will host an NFL game, awarded rights to both Dec. 25h contests. What we don’t know? How the game will be broadcast or who will be on the call.

According to CNBC, Netflix is beginning to search for a broadcasting crew and production team. And they’re running into resistance.

“Netflix has been in touch with the broadcasters that currently air NFL games, including Disney’s ESPN, Comcast’s NBCUniversal and ParamountGlobal’s CBS Sports, said the people familiar, who asked not to be named because the discussions have been private,” wrote Lillian Rizzo and Alex Sherman. “Disney won’t produce the games because it already has college football obligations the same day, two of the people said.

“In-depth discussions haven’t begun with the other broadcasters, but Netflix’s options may be somewhat limited.”

With a mid-week Wednesday game, it’s too taxing on ESPN to try and help produce another game. They’re already responsible for airing the Monday night game on Dec. 23 and college football bowl games on Dec. 24 and 26.

As the CNBC article notes, other companies may be hesitant to help Netflix. A positive product and result will compel the NFL to continue giving games to the company, siphoning away opportunities from other channels. Basically, no one wants to help their competition as the league begins to dive head-first into streaming-exclusive platforms.

Netflix isn’t the first company to face this challenge. Amazon had to put together its own crew after acquiring Thursday night games. But that was a larger company over the course of an entire season. And NBC’s Peacock just used its Sunday night crew to create the look, feel, and sound of its game.

The article notes that Netflix may turn to a lesser-known company to produce the games. They suggest Endeavor Group Holdings’ IMG, which produces Major League Soccer telecasts.

Perhaps the biggest issue Netflix faces is the high bar fans expect of games. NFL games are among the most-watched events and fans have come to expect highest-quality productions. The mere fact the game is streaming creates one immediate concern, Netflix needing to have a strong and consistent connection that doesn’t buffer and is able to handle the surge of users tuning in at once to watch.

Eventually, Netflix will find a crew. The NFL wouldn’t have awarded the game without the company having a plan for its broadcasting team. But right now, it’s not clear who that’ll be or how this game will look.