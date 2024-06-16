Sharp: Steelers Among NFL’s Worst Finishing Drives Past Midfield

We knew that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense struggled to score in the 2023 season. Whether it was Matt Canada’s offense, Kenny Pickett’s struggles, or a combination of both, they were unable to consistently put puts on the board. They were the 28th scoring offense with just 17.9 points per game. We also knew they weren’t very good in the red zone, with just 48.89-percent of their drives ending in a touchdown (25th in NFL).
Another way to look at it, as researched by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis on X, is that the Steelers were among the worst teams at scoring touchdowns once they crossed the 50-yard line.
They are so low on the list, that you have to expand the tweet to actually see the Steelers’ placement (ouch), but I will save you the click. They scored touchdowns on drives that crossed midfield on just 25-percent of drives. That is the third-lowest mark from the 2023 season, and only leading the New York Giants and New York Jets.
The league average for this stat was 34.5-percent, and the San Francisco 49ers led the league with a whopping 51-percent of their drives resulting in a touchdown once they crossed midfield.
Given all of the scoring stats mentioned, it is truly a wonder how the Steelers found a way to get in the playoffs. This also serves as some optimism for the 2024 season, as a revamped quarterback room, new offensive system under Arthur Smith, and a beefed up offensive line should solve a lot of the 2023 woes.
This stat somehow makes their red zone percentage look desirable, which it definitely wasn’t.
Most people aren’t focused on what happened in 2023 anymore, with Spring practices now complete and the start of the 2024 season a little under three months away. This stat was too fantastically bad to not pass along to the masses. You are welcome, and I am sorry.