Roman Wilson Says He Fits Pittsburgh’s Culture

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a much-needed addition to their wide receiver room in the third round of the NFL Draft when they selected Michigan WR Roman Wilson, and Wilson is happy to end up with the Steelers. In a 1-on-1 interview with Missi Matthews for Steelers.com, Wilson talked about what he brings to the Steelers.

“Just being a guy who can come in and play and expand the offense a little bit, I feel like I’m gonna do a good job with that,” he said. “I’m gonna help the quarterback make plays and just feel like I’m a good guy. I feel like I fit the culture here.”

Wilson also talked about his dinner with the Steelers ahead of Michigan’s Pro Day, something that OC Arthur Smith said after the Steelers selected Wilson really helped the team get to know him as a person.

“At the dinner it was just great vibes, coach [Mike] Tomlin said a lot of times that this is not a formal meeting, we’re not dressed up nicely, we’re not doing everything, everyone just sit down, have a good conversation, good vibes, and that’s exactly what we did,” Smith said.

Wilson will be able to come in as someone who has great speed and can extend the offense vertically, and he can also extend it horizontally as he never gives up on a play. He’ll finish his routes, and with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson taking their time throwing the football, if they’re able to escape out of the pocket or need a safe option, Wilson can be the guy.

On the field, he also fits Pittsburgh’s culture and identity with his approach to blocking. His “no block no rock” attitude is exactly what the Steelers want out of a receiver, and it makes the Hines Ward comparisons he drew post-draft even more accurate, although it does feel like a bit of an extreme comparison to make.

Wilson said he thought the Steelers were one of the teams that were the best fit for him, and he’ll certainly have an impact on the field immediately. Whether it’s in the slot or outside, Wilson has experience and should be able to make an impact for the Steelers, whose wide receiver room doesn’t offer a lot of excitement outside of George Pickens and Wilson’s potential.

He also seems like he’s genuinely excited to play for the Steelers and with Russell Wilson, who called him after being drafted and Roman hyped up Russell’s potential with the Steelers this season. I have a feeling Roman Wilson is going to be a really fun player to watch and someone who will embrace the team and the city.