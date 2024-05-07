Report: Veteran RB Jonathan Ward Invited To Steelers Rookie Minicamp

Veteran running back Jonathan Ward will participate in the Pittsburgh Steelers upcoming rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, NFL insider Aaron Wilson reports.

Veteran running back Jonathan Ward (#Titans #Cardinals 4.1 career average per carry) will be participating in #Steelers rookie minicamp per a league source. Ward brings versatility and has been effective out of the backfield @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 7, 2024

Ward, 26, has appeared in 42 NFL games, spending time with the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals. He also spent one week with the New York Jets in 2022. To date, he’s carried the ball 17 times for 69 yards while chipping in six receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown. In 2023, he appeared in seven games for the Titans, rushing three times for 11 yards. Tennessee elevated him from its practice squad ahead of its game against the Steelers, but he did not log playing time.

Ward brings plenty of special teams value. Per Pro Football Reference, he’s logged 553 career snaps there, including 201 during the 2021 season with the Cardinals. He’s made 16 career tackles, giving him a unique edge that could land him on the Steelers’ roster.

Undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2020, Ward weighed in at 5106, 195 pounds during his Pro Day. He did not test in the 40-yard dash or any of the other events due to a shoulder injury. In college, Ward rushed for 2,544 yards on 473 career carries, showing versatility with nearly 100 receptions. He also attempted six passes and threw for one touchdown. He served as a team captain in the 2019 season.

He is the second known veteran invited to the Steelers’ upcoming minicamp, joining former Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions CB Anthony Averett. Pittsburgh will hold its minicamp this Friday through Sunday. With four open roster spots, it’s likely they add at least one player from their tryout list. Ward is as good a bet as any. The Steelers should release their full minicamp list in the coming days. It will consist of the team’s draft picks, undrafted free agents, select first-year players, and tryout names like Ward, Averett, and rookies. We already know about a dozen names.