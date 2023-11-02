Titans Elevate RB Jonathan Ward For Steelers Game

The Tennessee Titans are making a roster move ahead of tonight’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Per Jim Wyatt, who covers the Titans for the team’s website, RB Jonathan Ward is being elevated from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster.

RB Jonathan Ward will be a gameday elevation for the #Titans for tonight's game vs @steelers. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) November 2, 2023

Undrafted out Central Michigan in 2020, Ward has appeared in 36 career NFL games. Only four of those have come with the Titans, carrying the ball five times last season for 25 yards. Since being signed by Tennessee mid-way through last season, Ward hasn’t seen the field much and when he has, most of his time has come on special teams.

He began his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals, seeing nine carries over parts of three seasons with the team. In his rookie and sophomore seasons, he was a core special teamer, logging 174 snaps as a rookie and 201 as a sophomore in 2021. Ward will be the team’s third-string back behind Derrick Henry and rookie Tyjae Spears, the team’s two primary runners.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee kick off tonight at 8:15 PM/EST at Acrisure Stadium. The game can be watched online via Amazon or their Twitch account. It can also be viewed locally on WPXI in the Pittsburgh area.