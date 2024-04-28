Texas’ Steve Sarkisian Knows Steelers ‘Will Love’ Ryan Watts, Who Has Physical Attributes That ‘Translate Well To The NFL’

In recent years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed an emphasis on size, length, and physicality at the cornerback position, landing the likes of Joey Porter Jr., Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, and even a name like Luq Barcoo to add to the position group.

Having that type of size, length and physicality helps defenses by having good cover corners on the field, but also having guys that can come downhill and play against the run.

Pittsburgh added to that on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft, landing Texas cornerback Ryan Watts with the No. 195 overall pick in the sixth round. This adds another big, long, physical cornerback for the Steelers and defensive backs coach Grady Brown to work with and mold.

For Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, Watts — who played under him for two seasons in Austin — has physical attributes that translate well to the NFL. In a statement following the Steelers’ selection of Watts, Sarkisian stated that Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin and everyone in Pittsburgh will love Watts and what he brings to the table on and off the field.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been known for their physical defense, and they made a great choice in Ryan Watts as a player to help carry on that tradition. He is a long, big, physical corner who did great things for us,” Sarkisian said of Watts in his statement, according to On3.com. “He’s a guy we played into the boundary and really put him one-on-one with a lot of teams’ best receivers there. He’s also a physical player in the run game who has pass rushing ability, blitzing from the corner spot.

“He’s very effective in the run game, as well as pressuring the quarterback, combined with having the length to force people to make contested catches in the passing game. Those are all attributes that are going to translate well to the NFL.”

Watts’ traits will certainly translate well to the NFL.

Coming out of Texas, Ryan Watts has great size and length for the position at 6027, 208 pounds, with 34.5-inch arms. He played boundary corner for the Longhorns but has some experience in the slot, in the box, and at free safety. The versatility he brings to the secondary is very intriguing, too, especially after he tested off the charts for his size, garnering a 9.64 Relative Athletic Score.

Tomlin already praised the physicality and versatility that Watts brings to the table in the NFL, but Sarkisian reiterated it in his statement, having seen it first-hand in Austin the last two seasons.

“Any time you’ve got the size, speed, and skills that he possesses, there’s always going to be a market for that guy at the second level. The Steelers got them a great player who is all about being a great teammate who will give everything he has to help the team win,” Sarkisian added regarding Watts. “I know (Mike) Tomlin and everyone in Pittsburgh will love Ryan, and I’m excited to see him in the NFL.

“He has a bright future as a player and is a tremendous person as well.”

The future certainly does seem bright for Watts. He checks all the boxes — literally — that the Steelers look for at the position, and he’s highly regarded off the field, too.

During his time in Texas, he earned All-Big 12 academic accolades each season and was named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in 2022, showing how smart of a person and player he is. Based on the way the Steelers have valued size, length, and physicality in the secondary in recent years, he profiles as a strong fit for Pittsburgh.

Hopefully he becomes that player that fans gravitate towards and coaches love in Pittsburgh. The talent and makeup is there.