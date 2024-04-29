Pelissero: Steelers Hosting Former Ravens CB Anthony Averett For Rookie Minicamp Tryout

Still in the market for an outside cornerback coming out of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are using their upcoming rookie minicamp to get a look at former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Anthony Averett.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are bringing in Averett on a tryout basis at rookie minicamp. Averett spent the 2023 season on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

Veteran CB Anthony Averett will be attending the #Steelers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He was on Detroit’s practice squad last season for several weeks and is fully healthy. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2024

Averett was a fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2018 NFL Draft, No. 111 overall, out of Alabama.

Averett was with the Ravens from 2018-21, spent the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and then was in training camp with the San Francisco 49ers last summer before being cut and landing on the Lions’ practice squad.

He turns 30 years old in November. In his NFL career, he has played in 51 career games with 47 career starts, recording three interceptions, all of which came in 2021 when he started 14 games for the Ravens.

Averett has played 1,734 NFL snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, with 1,478 outside and just 139 snaps in the slot.

Coming out of Alabama, Averett measured in at 5111, 183 pounds and clocked a 4.36 40 at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Since entering the NFL, Averett has allowed 118 receptions on 194 targets for 1,572 yards and six touchdowns with 494 yards coming after the catch, per Pro Football Focus.

Pittsburgh has a major need for outside cornerback depth, even after drafting Texas defensive back Ryan Watts in the sixth round. The Steelers lost James Pierre to Washington in free agency and cut Patrick Peterson to save money. Currently, slot cornerback Chandon Sullivan is a free agent still as well.

The Steelers’ depth chart at cornerback currently has Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Darius Rush, Cory Trice Jr., Thomas Graham Jr., Luq Barcoo, Kalon Barnes, and Josiah Scott with Watts and undrafted free agent Beanie Bishop in line to also battle for a spot on the roster. Depth is needed. Averett could be that affordable veteran depth the Steelers need.