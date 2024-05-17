Yates: ‘Not A Certainty At All’ Russell Wilson Starts Week 1

Russell Wilson may sit atop the Pittsburgh Steelers’ depth chart today. But ESPN’s Field Yates doesn’t think he’s on solid ground. On Football Today’s latest podcast, Yates said he believes Justin Fields could grab the top spot by Week 1.

“It’s not a certainty that Russell Wilson is a starting quarterback in Week 1,” Yates told host Chris Rose. “Not a certainty at all. And words are simply words right now from the Steelers.”

Tomlin’s words have categorized Wilson in “pole position” to be the Steelers’ starting quarterback after they overhauled the position this offseason. Wilson was the team’s initial target, the original plan being to sign him and compete with Kenny Pickett. Once Pickett asked to be traded, the team pivoted, adding Fields after acquiring him on the cheap from the Chicago Bears.

While Wilson will take the first-team snaps during next week’s OTAs, Tomlin hasn’t closed the door on competition. When and how that looks remains to be seen but Fields is capable and likely to make exciting plays against backup defenses in camp and during the team’s three preseason games. Whether he can show consistency and eliminate the valleys in his game is the most critical path to him potentially overtaking Wilson.

Yates believes that will happen at some point, even if it’s not Week 1 in Atlanta.

“I’m not gonna go as far as saying I bet on Justin Fields starting in Week 1. But there’s a real part of me that thinks it’s very much a possibility,” he said. “I just think at some point this season they’re going to have to give Justin Fields a look unless Russell Wilson’s playing unbelievable football.”

Fields could be used in packaged plays as Wilson’s backup. His dynamic running ability could make him a threat in short-yardage and goal line situations. Since being drafted in 2021, only Lamar Jackson has more rushing yards than Fields’ 2,220, and nobody has a higher yards per carry than his 6.2. At his best, Fields can take over games and Yates thinks his upside is something the Steelers need to win.

“This does not strike me as a roster that is good enough around the quarterbacks to carry average quarterback play to a dominant season,” he said.

That’s true of most teams. Average quarterback play rarely makes for a dominant team. But Pittsburgh won 10 games last year with overall below-average quarterback play. But a tough schedule and strong slate of quarterback play could change the equation this time around. And the Steelers are looking for better results than simply making, and then quickly exiting, the playoff race.