Zierlein: Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga ‘Most Technically Sound Pass Protector’ In Draft, Would Start Right Away For Steelers

Throughout the 2023 season, pass protection was an issue for the Pittsburgh Steelers at offensive tackle.

Dan Moore Jr. graded out as the worst pass-blocking OT in football last season from Pro Football Focus during the 2023 season and rookie Broderick Jones struggled down the stretch from a pass-blocking standpoint at right tackle. Now, the Steelers have two quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields who like to hold onto the football to try and make plays through the air, heightening the need for better pass protection up front.

That could come in the form of Oregon State right tackle Taliese Fuaga. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein paired the Steelers with Fuaga in his latest mock draft at No. 20 overall. Later during an appearance on NFL Network’s Mock Draft Live, he called the massive Oregon State tackle the most technically sound pass protecting offensive lineman in the class.

“Yeah, we’re moving the right tackle over to the left side. We’ve got bookends now at offensive tackle. Of course, they’re still trying to figure out if their quarterback situation’s, the right situation. But one thing they do need is a tackle,” Zierlein said regarding his selection of Fuaga for the Steelers, according to video via NFL.com. “And I think Fuaga for me is the most technically sound pass protector in this draft on the offensive line.

“He can run block as well. He is a very, very technically sound player who can come in and start right away.”

The selection for Fuaga would be a home run for the Steelers, who very clearly need to address the tackle position. He is considered one of the best tackle prospects in the draft class and fits exactly what the Steelers are looking for at the position, bringing a real edge to the game as a run blocker while also thriving in pass protection.

He measures in at 6056, 324 pounds. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Fuaga recorded 33 1/8-inch arms, 10 1/8-inch hands, a massive 80 5/8-inch wingspan and clocked a 5.13 40-yard dash with a 1.78 10-yard split.

During his time at Oregon State, Fuaga started two seasons at right tackle and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He played more than 1,500 snaps at right tackle and was a captain for the Beavers, fitting the hearts-and-smarts mold that the Steelers historically like.

The Steelers have shown interest in the big offensive lineman throughout the pre-draft process, too, sending offensive line coach Pat Meyer to Corvallis for the Beavers’ Pro Day, where he put Fuaga through position drills. Then, the Steelers hosted Fuaga for a pre-draft visit.

Adding Fuaga to the offense would allow the Steelers to kick Jones back over to his more natural left tackle position, and then put Moore Jr. into a swing tackle role, solidifying depth as Fuaga would be the starter right away at right tackle.

It’s an ideal fit on paper, but the question is if he’ll be on the board at No. 20 for the Steelers considering how well-regarded he is within draft circles.