Steelers Among Teams With OL Coach At Oregon State Pro Day For OT Taliese Fuaga

The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly among six teams that had an offensive line coach at Monday’s Oregon State Pro Day to work out offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga.

According to Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy, the Steelers — along with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets — had an offensive line coach at the pro day that featured Fuaga.

It’s unclear if that offensive line coach for the Steelers was Pat Meyer or assistant Isaac Williams at the Beavers’ Pro Day, but it is quite noteworthy that Pittsburgh had a position coach there.

BREAKING: Teams with OL coaches at today's Oregon State pro-day to workout potential top-ten pick LT Taliese Fuaga: 𝘽𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙨, 𝘾𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙤𝙮𝙨, 𝘽𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙨, 𝙅𝙖𝙜𝙨, 𝙅𝙚𝙩𝙨, & 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙨. Guessing same crew will be in Eugene tomorrow for Oregon C/G Jackson… pic.twitter.com/4aL7FgQhrj — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 11, 2024

Fuaga played right tackle in college, though Nagy listed him as a left tackle in the tweet. There is an opportunity for Fuaga to potentially flip to the left side in the NFL, but he was a right tackle for the Beavers.

Fuaga is considered one of the best tackle prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. He measures in at 6056, 324 pounds and is ranked the No. 6 tackle in the 2024 NFL Draft by ESPN’s draft group of Jordan Reid, Mel Kiper Jr., Field Yates, and Matt Miller.

With the Beavers, Fuaga started two seasons at right tackle and earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors during his time in Corvallis. He played more than 1,500 snaps at right tackle and was a captain for the Beavers, fitting the hearts-and-smarts mold that the Steelers historically like.

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Fuaga recorded 33 1/8-inch arms, 10 1/8-inch hands, a massive 80 5/8-inch wingspan and clocked a 5.13 40-yard dash with a 1.78 10-yard split.

Entering the offseason, the Steelers have a need at offensive tackle after Dan Moore Jr. was graded by Pro Football Focus as the worst pass-blocking tackle in football and rookie Broderick Jones struggled down the stretch at right tackle. A player like Fuaga would be a plug-and-play piece at right tackle and would be a formidable force in the run game.

Williams went viral during the Combine for being blown up in a drill by Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Based on his work during the Combine putting guys through drills, he could be the Steelers’ offensive line coach in attendance, though Meyer would likely want an up-close look at Fuaga, too.

Oregon’s Pro Day is Tuesday in Eugene, where Powers-Johnson will be the big draw in the trenches. So, too, is Oklahoma’s Pro Day, where offensive tackles Tyler Guyton and Walter Rouse will draw a large crowd as well.