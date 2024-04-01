Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley Visiting Pittsburgh Monday

Though already reported on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ pre-draft visit list, we now know when Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley is coming into town. He’s in Pittsburgh Monday as shared by his Instagram story, showing him in the city.

His visit was reported by CBS Sports Josh Edwards on March 20. Pittsburgh is one of many teams Corley was slated to visit ahead of April 25’s draft.

Corley is one of several receivers the team reportedly has or will bring in for pre-draft visits. Compared to Deebo Samuel due to his frame and tough running style, he enjoyed two solid seasons at Western Kentucky. In 2022, he caught 101 passes for nearly 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2023, he caught another 11 scores with 79 receptions and 984 yards.

A likely Day Two selection, our scouting report praised his YAC ability and overall physicality. But top speed and a second gear were on our list of concerns along with the lack of a true route tree. Our Jonathan Heitritter concluded:

“Corley has the exact same skill set [as Deebo Samuel] and should be used in a similar fashion by whatever offense drafts him. The Pittsburgh Steelers could use another slot receiver, and Corley’s physical play style and YAC ability is also similar to A.J. Brown, who used to play under new OC Arthur Smith. Should Pittsburgh want to improve in the YAC department next season, Corley would be an ideal target as he could be used in the passing game as well as adding another element to Pittsburgh’s rushing attack.”

And gave him a third round grade. COVID caused Corley to sit out the 2024 NFL Combine, unable to even measure in, and created a large draw for his Hilltoppers’ Pro Day last month. Steelers WR Coach Zach Azzanni was one of nine wide receiver coaches in attendance. There, he weighed in at 5105, 215 pounds, reportedly running in the mid 4.4’s.

Pittsburgh figures to draft a receiver early this year, sometime within the first two days, and have a vacancy after trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers. In addition to Corley, they’ve held or will hold visits with Florida WR Ricky Pearsall and South Carolina WR Xavier Legette.