Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 4 – Draft Day Special)

A new weekly segment here on Steelers Depot, Joe Clark and I will be hosting a video podcast every Thursday where we deep dive into some of the week’s biggest Steelers-related topics.

On this special episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I go through our final all-round mock drafts for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the afternoon ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft. We talk about each prospect in our mocks, our reasoning for each pick, and which positions maybe received less-than-ideal placement in the mock.

Ross McCorkle Mock Draft

Joe Clark Mock Draft

We then briefly talk about the Alex Highsmith restructure which could open the way for a draft-day trade with the extra cap space they created. We discuss whether or not we want to see the trade happen and what it might take to get it done. We finished the show with a listener question about the Aiyuk trade possibility and different scenarios to get it done.

Thank you for joining us for this 36-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

If you have a question that you want answered on next week’s show, call (412) 254-3145 for a chance to have your question answered next episode.

