Watch: The Depot 180 — May 3 — Episode 413

Episode 413 — May 3, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The rookie minicamp is just around the corner with the event taking place on May 10-12 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. There have been several invited names as all of the players will be vying for just a couple roster spots at the event. In today’s episode, I talk about one particularly interesting minicamp tryout player in CB Shon Stephens. I also discuss some things that Jaylen Warren said at Cam Heyward’s live draft show, and Najee Harris having his fifth-year option declined.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.