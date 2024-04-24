Tice Mocks Terrion Arnold To Steelers To Pair With Porter Jr. And Fitzpatrick: ‘Some Fun Defensive Looks’

As we close in on the 2024 NFL Draft, two things are certain: Rumors abound, as do the mock drafts. The latest whispers are that the Steelers are looking to trade up for Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell courtesy of Tony Pauline. Are they just that high on Mitchell? Or do they consider cornerback their biggest need? Well, a player like Alabama CB Terrion Arnold might be a good option if the Steelers stay put at 20th overall.

At least that’s what Nate Tice thinks. He and Charles McDonald partnered for a mock draft on Yahoo! Sports on Tuesday, and Tice had the Steelers pick Arnold at 20.

“Offensive line could be addressed here, and it’s a priority in Pittsburgh,” Tice wrote. “But the idea of pairing Arnold with Joey Porter Jr. is an exciting proposition. Two physical and smart corners on the outside, plus Arnold has some slot ability that could make for some fun defensive looks with Minkah Fitzpatrick roaming the middle.”

The thought of adding a second corner at 20 (or especially trading up) might rankle some Steelers fans. However, a team can never have too many good corners in a pass-happy league. And the reality is, the Steelers don’t have very many good corners at the moment. Obviously, the Steelers are quite happy with Porter, but it’s a pretty bare cupboard beyond him.

Head coach Mike Tomlin talked up Donte Jackson after the Steelers acquired him in the WR Diontae Johnson trade with the Carolina Panthers, but he hasn’t truly proven himself in the league. So, the need for a corner is real.

So how does Arnold fit in Pittsburgh? As Tice notes, he’s a physical corner with decent size for the position. He also has shown a knack for making plays on the ball with five interceptions in 2023. No surprise that former Steelers DB Bryant McFadden is excited for Arnold, even saying the Steelers should be “running to the podium” if he (or Mitchell) is available at 20.

However, there are some concerns with Arnold coming out of Alabama. Alex Kozora scouted Arnold for Steelers Depot, and he sees the potential while also noting the areas that aren’t quite up to par yet.

Overall, Arnold is a solid cornerback with good tape. His physicality as a tackler combined with his man-cover ability is solid. He’s young and his game is still growing. Arguably, going back to school for 2024 would’ve been the wiser choice and he still has to clean up the technique in his game. If he does that he can emerge as a top corner but expect him to take lumps early in his career.

The question facing the Steelers is whether they address the issues up front on the offensive line or try to solidify their secondary. Can they more easily find a starting corner, a starting center, or a starting offensive tackle outside of the first round? While you want to add premium players, you also need to consider the cost. Is Arnold worth the 20th overall pick? He certainly could be, but there still needs to be growth and refinement.

And for the record, Arnold was not a pre-draft visitor. However, the Steelers did have everybody in town for the Alabama Pro Day and reportedly had a private dinner with Arnold and fellow Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry per Ike Taylor.