Bryant McFadden: Steelers ‘Running To The Podium’ If Terrion Arnold, Quinyon Mitchell On The Board

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a number of needs to address in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, and while offensive tackle and center have been two positions often mocked to the Steelers, cornerback is a need as well. Former Steelers cornerback Bryant McFadden, now a CBS analyst, said that if either Terrion Arnold or Quinyon Mitchell are on the board at No. 20, the Steelers have “nothing to think about” and should take one of the two.

“If either one of those guys are there at 20, there’s nothing to think about,” McFadden said on the With The First Pick podcast. “If either one of those guys are there for Pittsburgh at 20, we go get one of those guys, whoever is available.”

McFadden said he doesn’t think it’ll happen and that Arnold and Mitchell would be gone ahead of 20th overall, but if one of them is there, the Steelers should run to the podium.

“Terrion or Quinyon, we running to the podium, the first round selection for Pittsburgh, you’re taking one of these corners. And you figure out the center situation or the tackle situation later on.”

The Steelers were mocked to take Arnold in Chad Reuter’s latest mock draft, but taking Arnold saw the Steelers pass on offensive tackles like Taliese Fuaga and Amarius Mims. Arnold would be great value at No. 20, and the Steelers have a need at cornerback. Right now, the team is thin with just Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson as options the team can rely on. Mitchell’s impressive Combine has pushed him up boards and he could be the first corner off the board, and of the two, it feels less likely he’d be available for the Steelers.

Given that the Steelers also tend to target Power Five schools in the first round and they’ve already met with Arnold, having dinner with him before his Pro Day, he might be a player that they have a legitimate interest in. He can also play in the slot, which would allow Jackson and Porter to start outside. Long-term, Arnold is a player who could be a running mate with Porter on the outside, but his versatility is certainly something that makes him an intriguing prospect.

The Steelers are likely going to address cornerback at some point in the first three rounds of the draft, and if a player of Arnold or Mitchell’s caliber is there, it might be hard to pass up. Especially with rumors that centers such as Jackson Powers-Johnson could fall and an offensive tackle class that could see some solid talent fall down into the second and third rounds, it might be a smart move for the Steelers to shore up the position long-term by adding one of the best cornerbacks in the draft.