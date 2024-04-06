Steelers Fill Biggest Needs In Chad Reuter Five-Round Mock Draft

NFL Media’s Chad Reuter recently released a five-round mock draft just weeks ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, and it’s one that Pittsburgh Steelers fans should be very happy with. Despite passing on center in the first round to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold, the Steelers picked up Oregon C Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round. Then, the team grabs Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley with their first third-round pick at No. 84 overall before nabbing LB Cedric Gray at No. 98 overall. The team closes out the mock by taking Missouri OT Javon Foster in the fourth round.

Arnold had a dinner with Steelers brass ahead of his Pro Day, and he’s widely regarded as one of the top corners in the draft. He’s coming off a season where he nabbed 5 interceptions for Alabama and had 12 passes defensed, following up an impressive 2022 campaign where he had an interception and 8 passes defensed. He also offers versatility in the ability to play outside or in the slot at 5116 and 189 pounds, and could form a nice long-term pairing with Joey Porter Jr. He’s also an athletic freak, posting a 9.25 RAS score.

Terrion Arnold is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.25 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 182 out of 2422 CB from 1987 to 2024.https://t.co/UoSOk8vMXI pic.twitter.com/oDnohcmqjR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 5, 2024

Just as the Steelers nabbed a player who fell out of the first round in Porter last year, they selected Powers-Johnson, considered a first-round prospect for the majority of the draft process, at No. 51 overall. He was the second center taken in this mock, as Duke OL Graham Barton went 16th overall in the first round. However, Barton is more versatile whereas Powers-Johnson is a true center. He would be a plug-and-play center for the Steelers in the second round.

Corley is also a player that the Steelers have had a lot of interest in, as wide receivers coach Zach Azzani attended his pro day and the team had him in for a pre-draft visit. A shifty receiver who excels underneath and after the catch, he would be a solid replacement for Diontae Johnson, who the Steelers dealt to Carolina for CB Donte Jackson and a pick swap. With the depth at wide receiver this year, there’s a good chance that Corley or someone of similar talent falls to the Steelers in the third, and Corley would be a really nice get at that spot.

Pittsburgh suffered injuries to LBs Kwon Alexander and Cole Holcomb at the inside linebacker spot last season, and while they added All-Pro Patrick Queen in free agency, adding depth at the position is important. Gray is a talented prospect at 6014 and 234 pounds who had 398 total tackles in his career at UNC, including 121 as a senior and 145 as a junior. Gray would provide some nice depth for Pittsburgh and someone who could develop into a future starter.

The Steelers then addressed offensive tackle with the selection of Foster in the fourth, their last pick in this mock as the team doesn’t have a fifth-round pick this season. Foster measured in at 6054 and 313 pounds at the NFL Combine, and while he likely isn’t a plug-and-play guy, he’s a solid developmental prospect with a ton of experience at left tackle, as he played 2,709 snaps at the position at Missouri.

The only qualm that could be found in this mock from a Steelers perspective is waiting until the fourth to address offensive tackle, but it’s a real possibility depending on how the team feels about Dan Moore Jr. The Steelers took Arnold over the likes of Taliese Fuaga and Amarius Mims in the first round, but the value of Arnold at No. 20 might be too much for the Steelers to pass up if they’re comfortable enough with their current situation at tackle.

There are a number of avenues the Steelers can take to address their needs, but getting a top-flite corner in Arnold and then having Powers-Johnson fall into their lap in the second round could be an ideal scenario for the Steelers. With the draft less than a month away, the board is beginning to take shape and the Steelers could be in a good position to address their major needs early.