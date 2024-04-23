Pauline: Steelers Trying To Trade Up For Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking to make a similar draft day move as last year when they trading up in the first round for OT Broderick Jones. According to Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline, the team is eyeing a trade so it can take Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell.

“I’m told the Steelers and Broncos are talking trade as Pittsburgh is another team that is targeting Mitchell and would move up to draft him,” Pauline’s report notes.

The Broncos hold the 12th overall pick with the Steelers coming in at No. 20. Pauline notes the Steelers aren’t alone as the Philadelphia Eagles, who hold the 22nd overall pick, are also in the mix for Mitchell. While that move would be surprising for a handful of reasons, Pauline is a respected NFL insider and was the first to note trade rumblings around WR Diontae Johnson, who was dealt five weeks ago.

Mitchell is considered one of the top cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. From Toledo, he impressed at the Senior Bowl where Mike Tomlin specifically challenged him to go up against Michigan WR Roman Wilson. Mitchell impressed and boosted his stock as a result.

Quinyon Mitchell again impressed at the NFL Scouting Combine. Measuring in at 6001, 195 pounds, he ran a blistering 4.33 40 with a 38-inch vertical and 10’0″ broad jump. He also repped 20 times on the bench press, a great mark for a cornerback. Mitchell doesn’t have the length (31-inch arms) the Steelers have been gravitating toward, but he’s an excellent cover corner. In 2022, Mitchell picked off five passes for the Rockets, most coming in a wild four-interception game versus Northern Illinois. With teams shying away from him in 2023, he intercepted just one pass.

Adding Mitchell next to Joey Porter Jr. would give Pittsburgh two top-end cornerbacks to anchor its secondary. But the Steelers’ pre-draft interest in Mitchell since the Combine has been light. They didn’t attend his Pro Day (though Mitchell did not work out) and they didn’t bring him in for a pre-draft visit.

Quinyon Mitchell is vying with Alabama CB Terrion Arnold to be the first corner off the board. The strength of the quarterback and offensive class in this draft will push defenders down, making someone like Mitchell a bit easier to obtain. Still, a move from No. 20 to No. 12 wouldn’t come cheaply and likely require the Steelers to give up at least one of their third-round selections, either No. 84 or No. 98, and possibly more. Especially if they’re competing with another team for the pick like the Eagles.

It would be a similar move the Steelers made in 2019 for Devin Bush, moving from No. 20 to No. 10 in a trade that also took place with the Broncos, who moved down to take TE Noah Fant. In that deal, Pittsburgh gave up its second round pick (No. 52) and a 2020 third rounder for Bush in a move that obviously didn’t work out for the team.

The Broncos have also been rumored to be eyeing to trade up for a quarterback. If they do, they won’t be a dance partner with the Steelers. But Pauline notes the Broncos may look to trade down and take Oregon QB Bo Nix, whom Sean Payton is reportedly high on.

