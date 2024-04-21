Updated History Of Steelers’ Trades During NFL Drafts (2000-2023)

The 2024 NFL Draft will get underway Thursday night in Detroit. Ahead of that annual college player selection event getting underway, it’s time to look back at the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers when it comes to them completing trades during drafts. This historical look covers the Steelers last 24 years and dates back to the 2000 NFL Draft, which was the first one for then-director of football operation Kevin Colbert.

During the 23 drafts that Colbert oversaw as the Steelers’ director of football operations and then general manager from 2000-2022, the Steelers conducted 16 trades. Ten of those trades included the Steelers moving up in various rounds. Five other trades that Colbert completed during drafts included the Steelers moving down in various rounds. One other trade, on the other hand, consisted of the Steelers trading one of their players for a draft pick.

In his brief history so far as the Steelers’ general manager, which has included him overseeing just one draft, Omar Khan has already made two trades during the selection process. Khan traded up three spots in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft and later traded down in the third round.

As far as first-round trades the Steelers have completed since 2000, the team has moved up four times in total and down just once. That one trade down in the first-round came in 2001, Colbert’s second draft in Pittsburgh, and is the most notable aspect when it comes to this historical review. It would thus be quite the news story should Khan trade down in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

There’s been a lot of speculation throughout this year’s pre-draft process that the Steelers might need to trade up in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft to potentially select a center. Only twice has the team done that sort of second-round trade-down dating back to 2000. The last time a second-round trade up occurred for the Steelers was in 2004.

In total, there have been 10 drafts in which the Steelers have not made a single trade during the annual event dating back to 2000. The 2022 NFL Draft, the last one that Colbert oversaw, was the last time such an occurrence happened.

On Monday, Khan, along with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, will both meet the media for the team’s annual pre-draft press conference. During that Monday media session, Khan will likely be asked about the prospects of the team being open to trading during this year’s draft. Assuming that happens, Khan is likely to give a generic response that includes him saying that the team is open to moving up or down throughout the 2024 NFL Draft depending on offers made and received.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft getting underway on Thursday night, the Steelers currently own seven selections during the annual event. Four of those are slated to happen within the first three rounds and the first 98 overall selections. The Steelers are also currently slated to have one pick in the fourth round of the draft and two others in the sixth round. They do not currently own selections in either the fifth or seventh rounds.

With this 24-year history of trades made by the Steelers during NFL drafts now updated and presented, please give your thoughts on any up or down moves you could foresee happening this year.