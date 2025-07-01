Steelers Loved Jalen Ramsey And Jonnu Smith ‘More Than Other Teams,’ Says Schefter

The Pittsburgh Steelers had shown interest in Miami Dolphins DB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith throughout the offseason. On Monday they were ultra-aggressive and swung big, landing both in a trade, sending away star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in the process, and sent shockwaves across the NFL landscape.

According to Adam Schefter, who appeared on ESPN Radio’s UnSportsmanLike Tuesday morning, no team wanted Ramsey or Smith as much as the Steelers. So much so the team became comfortable moving Fitzpatrick to make it happen.

“And what happened was the Steelers and Dolphins had been engaged on Jalen Ramsey, and there was not a team out there that wanted Jalen Ramsey as much as the Steelers did,” Schefter said of the Steelers-Dolphins trade, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “Now, there were other teams that expressed interest in him, that was the Rams, the Chargers and others, but those teams were not willing to not only foot the majority of the money as the Steelers did, but also give Jalen Ramsey additional money. And so when it all came down to it, in the end, the Steelers valued Jalen Ramsey more than other teams.

“The Steelers valued Jonnu Smith more than other teams. And when they were talking to the Dolphins, it wasn’t like they were looking to deal Minkah Fitzpatrick, but that was a player that the Dolphins asked for in return. And the Steelers decided that that was something that they were willing to do.”

The Steelers are desperately trying to compete within this window they have, especially defensively with the likes of Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt on the roster. That desperation and the drive to win led to the move to trade away Fitzpatrick, as the Steelers clearly believe they got better with the move, adding two good pieces in Ramsey and Smith.

In trades, you have to give to get, and the Steelers certainly gave up a big piece in Fitzpatrick, a player who has been a stalwart for the Steelers for the last half decade. The Steelers weren’t actively shopping Fitzpatrick, according to a report from the Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac, but ultimately decided to move him in an effort to try and improve the roster with Ramsey and Smith.

The biggest hold-up in the Ramsey part of the deal was the financial commitment teams were willing to make. For the Steelers, there wasn’t really any issue there, as the team took on the “bulk” of Ramsey’s remaining contract, making easier for the Dolphins to move him.

In the process, the Steelers also gave Smith a one-year, $12 million extension, showing that they valued the tight end, who was seeking a new deal from the Dolphins all offseason after a career year in 2024. Being willing to not only take on the contracts, but hand out new money, made the Steelers a more enticing destination for both Ramsey and Smith.

Asking for Fitzpatrick and not being turned down, either, was a plus for Miami.

Now, the Steelers have two new players on the roster they think highly of, and while there’s some short-term pain and consternation from trading a pillar like Fitzpatrick, the Steelers believe they are better now entering the 2025 season than they were entering the day on Monday, June 30.

They’ve shored up the need for another pass-catching weapon for QB Aaron Rodgers, and added an experienced, versatile defensive back that can wear a number of hats in the secondary, seemingly going all-in on the upcoming season.