Steelers ‘Counting On A Bunch Of Older Guys’ To Compete Is A Mistake, Damien Woody Believes

Football is a young man’s game, but the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to be counting on age and experience to try and win in 2025.

Already an older team, the Steelers became even older Monday with the acquisitions of defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, while trading away safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. Ramsey is entering his age 31 season, while Smith turns 30 in late August.

In NFL terms, they’re graybeards.

Based on what the Steelers have done this offseason, they fit right into Pittsburgh. That’s a real problem for former NFL offensive lineman Damien Woody.

Appearing on ESPN’s UnSportsmanLike Tuesday morning, Woody said the Steelers are making a mistake trying to compete with a bunch of older guys.

“Three years ago I would’ve been excited. This does nothing for me. It does nothing, because when I look at all the pieces that the Pittsburgh Steelers have acquired, pretty much, they’re all old,” Woody said of the Steelers, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “We’re counting on a bunch of older guys at critical positions to try to win a championship.

“You’re the Pittsburgh Steelers. I mean, you got Aaron Rodgers, 41, okay? Cam Heyward is 36. T.J. Watt is on the wrong side of 30. Jalen Ramsey is on the wrong side of 30. Those are some pretty critical pieces that you’re counting on to elevate you. And oh, by the way, you’re not better than Kansas City, Buffalo or Baltimore. You’ve pushed your chips all in, but has it gotten you any closer? I don’t think so.”

From the outside looking in, the moves don’t exactly move the needle. The Steelers got older and more expensive. Not usually a winning recipe.

However, the players they acquired fit the narrow window the Steelers are trying to compete in with Aaron Rodgers under center for the 2025 season, not to mention names like Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt and Darius Slay on defense.

Adding a bunch of 30-plus year old players doesn’t seem like a great business plan in a young man’s game. But the Steelers are seemingly out of patience when it comes to trying to develop young pieces around the core group, leading to the aggressive moves this offseason, adding a number of experienced, accomplished veterans to try and compete for a Super Bowl.

Though they now have some big names on the roster, it’s a lot to gamble on the health and availability of a number of aging veterans with a lot of mileage on them, especially in such a physical game. The Steelers struggled with soft tissues injuries last year in the first year under a new training staff, and now they’re returning to practices at 1:55 p.m. in training camp to deal with the heat more, while also trying to work through some kinks with the training staff.

It seems like a dangerous gamble for the Steelers, but they very clearly feel they are in a specific window to compete for a Super Bowl. For GM Omar Khan, they’re doing everything possible to try and win, even if that means loading up on aging veterans.

That might not move the needle for Woody or other analysts, but the Steelers believe they’re close, and that’s all that matters right now. They’re moving with conviction and creating excitement.