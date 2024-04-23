Steelers Draft Options: Wide Receiver

Continuing our mini-series on potential draft options for the Pittsburgh Steelers at all three different ranges throughout the week: early, in the middle rounds, and late round/undrafted free agent options. Don’t consider this an exhaustive list but a group of notable names worth knowing.

Early Rounds

AD Mitchell/Texas

A height/weight/speed and big play freak, Mitchell transferred from Georgia (where he was briefly teammates with George Pickens) to Texas for 2023. He had a strong year, catching 55 passes for 845 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns. Mitchell wowed at the NFL Scouting Combine with a 4.34 40, 39.5-inch vertical, and 11’4″ broad jump. But there’s questions about his consistency and scouts commented he has to manage his diabetes better to keep him focused and engaged. Pittsburgh brought him in for a visit and sent WRs Coach Zach Azzanni to his Longhorns Pro Day.

Brian Thomas Jr./LSU

Similar to Mitchell, Thomas busted out in 2023 for the Tigers. An understudy to Malik Nabers, his upside is huge, and Thomas routinely made big plays. His 17 touchdowns led the NCAA, six of them coming from 40-plus yards. His speed and tracking of downfield throws are excellent, and he tested as an A-plus athlete, turning in a 4.33 40 at 6027, 209 pounds.

Thomas has been mocked to the Steelers by several draftniks but he doesn’t have the connections other do. No Tomlin or Khan at his Pro Day (though assistant GM Andy Weidl attended) and Thomas wasn’t brought in for a pre-draft visit.

Roman Wilson/Michigan

A Day 2 candidate, Wilson is twitchy with plus hands. He impressed at the Senior Bowl and was the man Mike Tomlin wanted Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell to match up against during the week in Mobile. Playing in the Wolverines’ run-heavy offense, Wilson still found the end zone 12 times in 2023. But he’s undersized and did most of his work in the slot, which could limit his NFL role.

Xavier Legette/South Carolina

One of several Round 2 possibilities brought in for a visit, Legette broke out in 2023 after a quiet career prior to that point. Rocked up and earning DK Metcalf/A.J. Brown comparisons, Legette is a big-time threat post-catch with top-end acceleration. But there are questions about his route-running and separation along with that one year of production. He believes the Carolina Panthers will take him at No. 33.

Ricky Pearsall/Florida

Nicknamed “Slick Rick” for his smooth route running and fluidity, Pearsall caught pretty much everything, though he doesn’t have an elite catch radius. Still, he made impressive snags and was tough over the middle while showing the ability to create space at the breakpoint.

Pearsall played inside and outside but his frame is thinner and press coverage could give him problems. He’s also older than what the Steelers typically draft, though he was still brought in for a pre-daft visit.

Keon Coleman/Florida State

If the Steelers are looking for another George Pickens, Coleman could be their guy. His 40-time won’t impress but he plays faster on tape (he had the fastest gauntlet time of any Combine WR, a mark Puka Nacua held in 2023) and he’s a power forward who goes up and gets the ball. He can also break tackles and do damage post-catch. But he’s a stiffer and more upright route runner and the Steelers didn’t show much obvious pre-draft interest in him.

Middle Rounds

Malachi Corley/Western Kentucky

Corley is an option in the second round though others view him as a third rounder. Compared to Deebo Samuel, Corley is thickly built at 5105, 207 pounds and was used in a variety of ways for the Hilltoppers. Used as a runner and in the RPO/screen game, Corley is physical and registered over 70 percent of his 2023 yards post-catch.

While fun to watch, Corley’s route running is so raw Gordon Ramsey is yelling about it. He played in a system that manufactured touches with RPOs and quick passes and logged most of his reps in the slot. He’s not a natural separator and his game feels raw overall out of the gate. Teams will have to have a good plan to get value in Year 1.

WRs Coach Zach Azzanni was one of nine wide receivers coaches to attend his Pro Day workout where Corley ran a 4.56. Corley also came in for a visit, indicating interest in Arthur Smith’s offense, though you have to wonder if the extra attention is partially due to COVID preventing him from doing anything at the Combine. Without interviews and potentially not even medical, it’s logical teams wanted to bring him in and get eyes on his on-field Pro Day workout.

Ja’Lynn Polk/Washington

One of three Huskies receivers who will be drafted, Polk has good size and production. He caught 69 passes for 1,159 yards and nine touchdowns in 2023 for the high-flying Huskies offense. Pittsburgh didn’t show much attention in him during the pre-draft cycle. His teammate Jalen McMillan should also be mentioned in this category as well, a favorite of Mel Kiper Jr.

Luke McCaffrey/Rice

Likely an early Day 3 selection, McCaffrey was brought in for a pre-draft visit. Brother of Christian and son of Ed, the Steelers love their bloodlines. A former quarterback who converted to receiver, a transition the Steelers have drafted before (Antwaan Randle El and Hines Ward, and Diontae Johnson played QB in high school), McCaffrey is unrefined but brings size and baseline athleticism. It’s hard to see him being the Steelers’ top receiver taken but a potential double-dip candidate if they draft in the second and fourth rounds.

Late Round/Undrafted

Tahj Washington/USC

Also brought in for a pre-draft visit, Washington is small but plays big (5096, 174 pounds). Regarded as a top-effort blocker and tough customer, Washington also brings value on special teams as a starting gunner. Pittsburgh brought him in for a pre-draft visit.

Neither his measurables nor testing will wow and perhaps is an ideal undrafted free agent. But definitely a double-dip candidate if the team goes that route.

Jordan Whittington/Texas

A big slot, he overcame early-career injuries that had him contemplate retirement before finishing his career as a solid and dependable receiver. He’s not a vertical threat but can do damage underneath and is a potential four-down player with special teams value and capability. Selfless, he’d be an interesting late-round pick even if he’s unlikely to develop into a starter.

Ty James/Mercer

A small-school receiver from the FCS level, James actually began his career at Georgia in 2019. He transferred and finished at Mercer, catching 20 touchdowns over the past two seasons. Pittsburgh attended Mercer Pro Day, sending a pair of scouts, and he’d be an interesting UDFA addition.

