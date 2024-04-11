‘He Screams A Mike Tomlin Guy:’ Mel Kiper Jr. Offers High Praise For WR Jalen McMillan

If the Pittsburgh Steelers bypass taking a wide receiver in Round One of the 2024 NFL Draft, and history suggests they will, they could came away with Washington WR Jalen McMillan on Day Two. In a pre-draft conference call held with reporters, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. broke down receiver options the Steelers have throughout the draft. He circled McMillan, calling him a perfect fit for Pittsburgh.

“The guy I gave them fits them, because he’s all Mike Tomlin, he screams a Mike Tomlin guy is Jalen McMillan. And that’s why I gave him the Pittsburgh. He is 6-1, 197 pound receiver. You talk about speed and how it translates. This guy, you know, people though he wasn’t that [fast]. He ran 4.47, vertical 37. He’s got length. So he’s another deceptive player. People didn’t think he would run that. 4.55, 4.58. No, 4.47. So once he did that, he’s a second rounder for me.”

Kiper’s referring to his latest mock draft, matching McMillan to the Steelers with the 51st overall selection. Overshadowed by Rome Edunze and Ja’lynn Polk, McMillan went over the 1,000-yard mark in 2022, going for 79 receptions, 1098 yards, and nine touchdowns. He had more receptions and touchdowns than Odunze and only trailed him by a little in yards.

As Kiper noted, injuries limited him some in 2023, leading to a decrease in production, as well as playing in an offense with draft picks all around their skill positions, including RB Dillon Johnson in the backfield. McMillan tested well in the pre-draft process, not wow’ing in any one category but solid numbers across the board, producing a 9.33 RAS.

In our scouting report, our Jonathan Heitritter noted McMillan’s speed, hands, and contact balance while noting the need for improvement as a blocker and lacking a second gear in the open field. His conclusion was an NFL slot projection where his size and speed would be assets.

“Jalen McMillan is a bigger slot receiver that has some experience playing out wide in college and can do so in the pros, but his best fit at the next level is inside where he can use his side and route running savvy to best smaller slot defenders or linebackers and safeties tasked with covering him. He lacks high-end speed or quickness but tends to do everything right as a route runner and a YAC threat who can also make the tough grabs in coverage to move the chains.”

He joins a jumbled up pool of Day Two receivers that could cause him, or someone, to fall further than expected. Pittsburgh hasn’t shown much clear pre-draft interest in him but they’ve made surprising receiver picks before, taking USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft despite minimal pre-draft contact. Perhaps that’ll happen again. But if not McMillan, Kiper said the Steelers will have plenty of choices.

“There’s gonna be some real good options in round two for the Steelers.”