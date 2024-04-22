Steelers Draft Options: Quarterback

Another mini-series we’ll conduct over the next few days ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. A quick and skinny version of the prospects the Pittsburgh Steelers could draft at all levels of this week’s draft. We’ll begin with quarterback. Not a position the team will target earlier but Omar Khan left open the possibility of doing so late.

Early Rounds

No One

The Steelers won’t be considering a quarterback in the top three rounds. Most of the top names will be gone before No. 20 anyway, and Tier 2 options like Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix, and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler aren’t going to be in Pittsburgh’s plans.

Middle Rounds

Jordan Travis/Florida State

Travis’ stock is a little tough to judge with his severe leg injury hampering his draft stock. Still, he’s viewed as a consensus fifth-round selection who led Florida State to an undefeated season, at least until he got hurt. Pittsburgh will like his toughness, pedigree, and athleticism, while I came away impressed with his overall game as a pure passer.

Taking a quarterback in the fourth round remains unlikely for the Steelers, and they don’t own a fifth-round pick. But if you looked into a crystal ball and told me the team would draft a mid-round QB, I’d have to pick Travis.

Late Rounds/Undrafted

Carter Bradley/QB South Alabama

New QBs Coach Tom Arth attended just one Pro Day (that we know of) this cycle. That was South Alabama, where Bradley reportedly had an impressive workout. The son of NFL defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and friends with the Philip Rivers family, Bradley has the smarts to be a backup quarterback. But injuries and the advantage of a spread system work against him.

Rocky Lombardi/QB Northern Illinois

Call this one a gut feeling, but I could see Lombardi coming in as a fourth-string quarterback at training camp. Michigan State thought enough of him to bring him/allow him to work out at the Spartans’ Pro Day.

He’s athletic, running 4.71 at the Combine, offers size at 6035, 223 pounds, and was reasonably productive with 18 total touchdowns in 2023. It’s doubtful he’s one of the top UDFA quarterbacks signed in that pool and he should be an affordable option for Pittsburgh they can throw a $15,000 signing bonus at.

Final Thoughts

Odds are, the Steelers won’t draft a quarterback—not after signing veteran Kyle Allen as their No. 3. Not having any quarterback under contract for next season is a concern, but there are simply too many other needs to address. But they should bring a fourth in to round out the 90-man roster while inviting an arm for rookie minicamp to get through the three-day weekend.