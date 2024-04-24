Steelers Draft Options: Defensive Line

Continuing our mini-series on potential draft options for the Pittsburgh Steelers at all three different ranges throughout the week: early, in the middle rounds, and late round/undrafted free agent options. Don’t consider this an exhaustive list but a group of notable names worth knowing.

Early Rounds

Darius Robinson/Missouri

Robinson was brought in for a pre-draft visit, the most high-profile name along the defensive line. Though a bit of a tweener, Missouri played him as a defensive tackle in 2022 before kicking him out to defensive end in 2023. He’s a little lighter, and his frame and bulk don’t scream typical Steelers’ end. But on tape, he’s powerful with a violent punch.

Robinson is considered high-character and plays with good energy. He broke out in 2023, recording 14 TFL and 8.5 sacks. One of the 13 players attending tomorrow’s draft, odds are good he’ll be taken in the first round. That probably takes him out of the running for Pittsburgh, but given his status and visit, his name shouldn’t be entirely ignored.

Braden Fiske/Florida State

Fiske will be criticized for his lack of length and 31-inch arms, which don’t seem to fit what the team traditionally looks for. But his production is there, with nine tackles for loss and six sacks a year ago, proving he could be as productive in the Power 5 as he was at Western Michigan.

He noted the Steelers showed plenty of interest in him throughout the pre-draft process, and he tested well at the Combine, running 4.78 at 292 pounds. Age is a concern; he’s about to turn 25, but if the Steelers break the mold of what they look for, Fiske will be a target.

Ruke Orhorhoro/Clemson

Orhorhoro fits more neatly into what the Steelers normally look for at defensive end, weighing in at 6040, 294 pounds with 34-inch arms. He, like Fiske, tested well with a 4.89 40 and 32-inch vertical at this year’s Combine, and the Steelers attended his Pro Day, with DC Teryl Austin, among others (including Tomlin and Khan), on hand to watch him work.

His career production was solid, though not spectacular, recording 16 TFL and nine sacks over the past two years. He could be an immediate rotational player.

Mid Rounds

Maason Smith/LSU

I struggled with where to categorize Smith. He could go earlier than projected—he at least thinks so. But conventional wisdom has Smith as a third-round selection. His intriguing frame is exactly what Pittsburgh looks for: 6-5, 300 pounds with 35-inch arms.

He’s raw and still reeling from a 2022 ACL tear, which led to a quiet 2023 season. But with good coaching, Smith has starter potential. He could play a limited role as a rookie and push to start in 2025. LSU was the only Pro Day DL Coach Karl Dunbar attended, though that’s also where he went to school.

Gabe Hall/Baylor

Hall is an example of potentially being too big. Standing in at 6-6, his height almost works against him. Hall struggles with leverage and pad level. When he gets low, he can anchor and plug the run, and he’s a good athlete in a line with foot speed and hustle. But he, similar to Smith, is on the raw side and a pretty linear player without much bend or twitch. Throw him into the developmental bucket and hope for a payoff.

Justin Eboigbe/Alabama

The name isn’t discussed much, but he could be drafted in Rounds Four or Five. He had a breakout 2023 campaign, finishing with 11.5 TFL and seven sacks for the Crimson Tide. He checks the size box (6043, 297, 33 3/8-inch arms), though overall athleticism is a concern. Our NFL comp for him is Bilal Nichols, and if that’s what he became, you take that, especially if you can snag him in the sixth round.

Late Rounds/Undrafted

Logan Lee/Iowa

Pre-draft visitor with size (though not length) who plays with a hot motor. He had moderate production, recording three sacks in each last three seasons. Not exactly the long-term replacement for Heyward, but rotational depth, that would push Isaiahh Loudermilk, who has a similar body type but is a better athlete.

Jaden Crumedy/Mississippi State

An old-school defensive lineman with length and bulk. Lighter but consistent production throughout his career. The Steelers also had him in for a pre-draft visit, the only team who brought him in for a “30” meeting. Our scouting report praised his strength and compared him to Cameron Young, a fourth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2023.

Khristian Boyd/Northern Iowa

It’s always notable when the Steelers show interest in small-schoolers. And Boyd came in for a visit. Hampered by an injury in the pre-draft process, he tested poorly at his individual Pro Day workout. Perhaps a lack of training impacted his times. He feels more like a one/three-tech plugger than a defensive end, but I have to add him to the list, given the visit.

Jonah Laulu/Oklahoma

A last-second scouting report from our Tom Mead, Laulu could be an undrafted free agent add. He has a good frame and tested well at his Pro Day, running a sub-5.00 and eye-catching 36-inch vertical. But limited production (11 tackles in 2023) knocks him down.

Zion Logue/Georgia

The man Dave Bryan included in the sixth round of his Steelers’ mock draft. He was a four-star recruit from high school who didn’t flash much at Georgia. Just 52 career tackles, 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks. But it’s hard to dominate the box score on that defense, and he has size and length. Could be a sixth-round selection or UDFA.

Leonard Payne/Colorado

Just a total flier on Payne, a player I hadn’t studied. Like Laulu, brings size (6025, 301 pounds, 34 1/4-inch arms) blended with athleticism (4.92 40). He transferred from Fresno State to Colorado and put up two TFL and two sacks in 2023, along with a blocked kick. His best year came in 2021, finishing with 5.5 TFL and 3.5 sacks.

STEELERS DRAFT OPTIONS

Quarterback

Wide Receiver