Report: Steelers Among Teams Showing Most Interest In FSU DT Braden Fiske

As the pro day circuit continues to hum along, we are tracking pre-draft visitors, pro day attendance, and any other Pittsburgh Steelers-related information to the 2024 NFL Draft class here on the site. Per Logan B. Robinson of NoleGameday on X, FSU DT Braden Fiske continues to receive heavy interest from the Steelers.

“Former FSU star DT Braden Fiske says that the Steelers, Seattle, Raiders, and a few others have been in the most contact lately,” he wrote.

The Steelers also reportedly brought him in for a pre-draft visit last week. Teams only get 30 such visits, excluding local prospects, so any of these reported visits are notable.

Fiske was a Senior Bowl standout, routinely winning his 1-on-1 battles during practice and being named the practice player of the week among defensive linemen.

He followed that up with an incredible performance at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

His testing numbers were through the roof with a 4.78-second 40-yard dash and a 4.37-second short shuttle. The main issue is his overall size. At 6035, 292 pounds, and with 31-inch arms, he is an odd projection in the Steelers’ system that prefers more length along their defensive front.

Prior to his final season at FSU, Fiske played at Western Michigan. He lined up all across the defensive line throughout his time in college, including as an edge rusher. He showed a lot of versatility in college, but his length suggests he will be more of a 3-tech or 4i-defender at the next level.

He totaled 191 total tackles, 93 solo tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles in college.

Check out his full scouting report, supported by game film. I gave a second-round grade to him, but that was before his performance at the Combine. He is firmly in play to go somewhere in the late first or early second round, especially in a draft class that doesn’t have many great options along the defensive line.

While there are more glaring needs on the Steelers’ roster, the defensive line is flying under the radar as a position the team needs to address. Cameron Heyward is turning 35 years old soon, Larry Ogunjobi has largely underperformed his contract extension, and the depth players haven’t been developing enough to suggest they could eventually start for the team. If it isn’t addressed this offseason, it will be at the top of the list next year.